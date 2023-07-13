NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Stacey Broyles’s son was a toddler, she started having some struggles she hadn’t faced with her older daughters.

“There were things that were happening, like running away, pulling the fire alarm at school, tantrums, high pitched voices, and he wasn’t on task,” Broyles said.

Broyles sought help from the Regional Intervention Program (RIP), which is state-funded and run through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. It’s been in existence since 1969.

“I learned how to understand his language. Behavior has a message,” Broyles said. “Before that, I didn’t know what he was trying to tell me.”

Bonnie Nappo faced similar challenges with her son.

“We were kind of in that phase of like, is this normal toddler behavior? But we’re getting complaints from our childcare provider a lot, and it seems a little bit more than the other parents,” Nappo said. “We just needed somewhere to turn for that.”

Nappo turned to RIP. For 10 months, her family attended the program twice a week alongside other families in an interactive classroom setting.

“Those challenging behaviors have been less,” Nappo said. “I’ve gotten the feedback from his teachers and staff members that he’s not perfect, and he has his moments, but he’s able to turn that around quicker. He’s able to regulate himself better.”

“Parents come here and learn how to put some new skills and strategies in place, so that they can implement some more positive parenting strategies with their children and work through some of the behaviors that are happening,” said Melissa Binkley, program director at RIP.

RIP is headquartered in Nashville and operates in 11 sites statewide. It’s free to all Tennessee families with children up to age six, no need for a referral. As parents progress through the program, they take a more active role.

“Parents teach in the classroom, they put lesson plans together, they build art activities, they really are the backbone of what this program looks like,” Binkley said.

Binkley said it’s crucial children learn friendship skills, problem solving and self-regulation at a young age. That can improve their mental health later in life.

“When their brains are developing as fast as they are, when they’re birth to 8, it’s really the most key time to catch the opportunity to teach these skills to children,” Binkley said. “That lays the foundation for them to have a successful adulthood.”

Broyles believed in the program so wholeheartedly, she changed career paths and started working for RIP 15 years ago. Her son, now a senior in high school, is excelling.

“Now he’s a straight-A student. Now he can tell you exactly how he feels; he can name his feelings; he can advocate for himself,” Broyles said. “He has a group of friends, and that is really, really powerful and exciting for me and our family.”

About half of the staff members at RIP are parents who graduated from the program. They feel it’s important for incoming families to feel accepted and know that staff members can relate to what they’re going through.