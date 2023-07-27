Assistant Superintendent of School Operations talks to News 2 about safety measures for this upcoming school year (Source: WKRN)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The game of football is a great analogy for how Don Bartch tackles his job.

“No one knows about offensive linemen,” he said. “They don’t get the touchdowns. They’re not in the papers, but they are so very important.”

His field for the last 18 years has been inside the classroom. “It’s different problem solving trying to stay ahead of issues,” said Bartch.

He worked his way up from teacher to principal where he spent the last several years running Overall Creek Elementary School.

He was running his school when a shooter killed students and staff at The Covenant School miles away in Nashville.

“I had to lead differently even with teachers and the staff,” said Bartch.

But now, he’s transitioned into a new role, Assistant Superintendent of School Operations.

“At a principal’s level you see the direct impact on a child,” he said. “That is very powerful.”

That perspective is what he’s using to oversee 13 schools especially as the district focuses on school safety. “I just noticed that we needed to communicate a little more with the children.”

Bartch said the district ran plenty of safety drills for their schools, but they are now working on better ways to convey this to their younger students.

“The teachers, what they did is sat down on the carpet and talked about hey if you’re in the hall this is what you do,” he said. “So we had to be a little bit intentional…to get that information to those kids so they feel more comfortable if they are not in their safe little classroom.”

Their district already has school resources officers supplied by the Murfreesboro Police Department, but Bartch said the department has now implemented a brand new division for school safety.

“They are going to have a sub,” he said. “There will be a lieutenant, (and) sergeant who will come in or a floater SRO that will cover the building.”

The school district recently hired a new person that will also focus on just safety and security, and they are working on more changes as the school year approaches.

“I’m kind of a competitive guy,” said Bartch.

It’s that spirit Bartch plans to bring into his new role as he works to help lead this district into a successful school year.

“Offensive linemen like to score touchdowns too, and so they don’t get to carry the ball across the line but the only reason they scored a touchdown is because of the offensive linemen,” he said.

Murfreesboro City Schools has worked to revise its safety drills and said it will now implement a district-wide safety drill week for each semester of this upcoming school year.