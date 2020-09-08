MNPS asks parents to decide on in-person or virtual learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is asking parents to let the district know whether they plan to send their students back in the classroom or continue with virtual learning.

Metro Schools has already begun a phased-in approach to returning students to the classroom, starting students with exceptional needs at special day schools and traditional schools. After fall break, the district plans to gradually allow other students to return to the classroom, starting with grades Pre-K through second.

“We know some students and families are thriving in the virtual environment, while others are eager to return to the classroom,” Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said. “We hope that the last month has given families enough information to decide what is best for their students.”

Families will receive an email with a survey to complete and indicate their decision. The survey will be due on September 15.

Students returning to school will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be encouraged, however, MNPS notes social distancing may not be possible in classroom settings.

Families will have the option to change or update their decision before the second semester begins in January. If MNPS does not receive a response, the student will be enrolled in in-person learning.

Students can still participate in extracurricular activities if they opt for virtual learning.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE