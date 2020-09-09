Launch of Tennessee COVID-10 District Information Dashboard delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced Tuesday the launch of the new COVID-19 case tracking dashboard would be delayed due to technical difficulties.

TDOE officials said the department was experiencing problems with processing data from a number of school districts. They hope to have the dashboard up and working by the end of the week.

Full reporting from each district across the state is expected by September 22.

More information on TDOE’s reopening of schools can be found here.

