NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As students head back to school in the coming days, and with the Covenant School shooting only a few months behind, school districts across Tennessee have re-evaluated their safety plans.

One resource schools have available to them is the FBI.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Pfeiffer said the FBI’s role in increasing school safety is through preventative measures.

“Our Behavioral Analysis Unit back in D.C. has studied a lot of the mass shooters and developed a pattern of behavior for school officials and law enforcement to look for any potential problems with people,” he said.

The uniform insight can be particularly helpful for more rural communities, which may not have the same resources available to them as larger districts like Metro Nashville or Rutherford County.

“It’s important for the more urban or rural law enforcement agencies to be aware of things like this because the behavior’s the same no matter where it is,” he said.

Some of the training offered by the FBI seeks to standardize responses to mass shooters, which can help when multiple agencies may respond to an emergency at the same time.

“It’s important for these officers and agents to have the same training so they can immediately respond the most effective way to the threat,” Pfeiffer said.

The FBI is also ready to step in “immediately” if needed, as happened with the Covenant shooting.

“We responded immediately. I contacted the chief to let him know if he needed anything, the FBI has a broad range of resources to offer,” he said.

Luckily, Pfeiffer said, Metro Nashville Police Department was “very capable” and didn’t require as much from the FBI in its response, but more rural law enforcement agencies may need more help. The FBI has an evidence response team and victim’s services it can offer those jurisdictions, he added.