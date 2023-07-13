NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many students, back to school in the fall means good times at football games and reunions with friends, but that’s not the case for every student. For some, the start of the school year is when their mental health unravels.

News 2 took a look at what Tennessee is doing to make sure students can get free counseling.

“We definitely have a dip in our numbers in the summer, and then we kinda increase our numbers with kids in crisis in the fall when kids go back to school,” said Dr. Heather Kreth.

Dr. Heather Kreth is a clinical director at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“In the fall, I can sometimes have up to 30 children and adolescents who are here at Monroe Carell waiting for a psychiatric bed. Just for context for you, that is an entire inpatient floor at our children’s hospital,” said Dr. Kreth.

So students don’t end up in the emergency room desperate for mental healthcare, Tennessee is expanding a program to put counselors where children spend a lot of their time — at school. They call these mental health counselors behavioral health liaisons.

“I think there’s growing momentum around school-based behavioral health,” said Deputy Commissioner Matt Yancy. “It’s important because schools are where kids naturally are at.”

Deputy Commissioner Matt Yancy runs the program through Tennessee’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. It creates spaces in Tennessee schools where a student can conveniently meet one-on-one with a liaison if they are suffering from depression, substance misuse or simply need to talk. The liaison has masters level training; parents do have to sign-off on the sessions; but, insured or not, families are not charged a dime.

Supporters say placing a liaison in every school normalizes mental healthcare, allows teachers to be looped into the care, and is convenient for families.

“We know when it comes to children’s mental health, it’s a family issue,” said Yancy.

“If not for this resource, you’re talking about parents having to take off work, you’re talking about children having to miss class to go to a community mental health center to receive treatment. It’s just that much more efficient to have that person there with the student.”

The program’s been around for more than a decade, but following the pandemic, it has received a funding boost. Today, every county in Tennessee has at least one liaison that the public schools can access, and larger counties like Davidson have five. Commissioner Marie Williams, with Tennessee’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, says one day she would like a liaison in not just every county, but every school.

“That would go a long way, a long way in making a difference with kids that struggle,” said Williams. “If you know a child who is extremely anxious or extremely depressed, their ability to do the basics – read, write – is severely impacted.”

This program is possible because of the network of 13 behavioral health centers we have in Tennessee. Those centers provide the liaison for the school. If the student is a more severe case, the liaison can also coordinate with the health center to provide the student with extra mental health resources.