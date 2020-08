WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition will host a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss equity in education.

The meeting will take place via Facebook Live from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Panelists will include the superintendents of Williamson County and Franklin Special School District. The meeting will discuss race, diversity, and inclusion in schools.

More information about the meeting can be found here.