Back 2 School events around Middle Tennessee

With the new school year right around the corner, many Middle Tennessee counties are holding Back 2 School bashes!

Cheatham County

Free school supplies will be handed out at a Back to School Bash sponsored by AO Smith.

Recipients must be a Cheatham County resident and have a valid ID.

The event will be held on July 27 beginning at 9 a.m. at 175 Old Cumberland Street.

Davidson County

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Back to School Backpack Giveaway

1,000 backpacks stuffed with school schools will be handed out on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at LEAD middle and high schools located at 531 Metroplex Drive.

There will also be free snacks and entertainment!

Back 2 School Braiding/School Supplies

The event will be held on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jere Baxter Middle School.

The school is located at 350 Hart Lane.

Back to School Bash!

Grace Church of the Nazarene will hold a back to school bash on Aug. 7 from noon until 3 p.m.

The church is located at 2620 Pennington Bend Road.

Dickson County:

Back 2 School Bash

Join News 2 and our radio partner WDKN for a Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 3.

The event will be held at the Dickson County Fairgrounds from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dickson County School Supply Giveaway

School supplies will be given out on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 212 McLemore Street.

Montgomery County

Back to School Splash

The seventh annual Back to School Splash will be held at three locations throughout Montgomery County on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations include 168 Cunningham Lane (New Providence Pool), 390 Gaylewood Drive (Beachaven Pool) and 2002 Sanders Road (Swan Lake Pool)

Attendees will receive free school supplies!

Backpack Buddies Giveaway at the Well

Stuffed backpacks, clothing and free haircuts will all be given away at the Aug. 1 event.

The giveaway will be held at The Well located at 224 Union Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers ask that the child or children are present.

Rutherford County:

Highway 231 Church of Christ will hold a Back to School Bash on July 26 and 27.

On the first day of the event, medical, dental, vision screenings and shoes will be given away.

On Saturday, school supplies will be handed out to students and teachers. Hair cuts and hair braiding will also be available.

The church is located at 4331 Shelbyville Highway. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

ALERT CDC Family Fun Fest

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be available to the first 1,000 K-12th grade students to register.

Free health screenings, giveaways, haircuts, food and music will all be available.

The event will be held on Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Living Truth Christian Center located at 102 Ridley

Street. Click here to pre-register.

Robertson County:

Robertson County Back to School Bash

The Tennessee Department of Health and Springfield Middle School will host its 11th annual Back to School Bash on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The first 1,000 students will receive a free backpack and supplies. Students must be present to receive supplies.

The annual bash will be held at Springfield Middle School located at 715 Fifth Avenue West.

Sumner County:

Portland Back to School Bash

The Portland Chamber of Commerce will give free backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 700 kids enrolled in a Portland school.

The event will be held on July 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Richland Park.

Sponsors will have booths with games to win additional school supplies!



Community Health and Wellness Expo

The Gallatin Police Department is giving away backpacks with basic school supplies to the first 200 school-aged children at their Aug. 4 event.

It’ll be held at West Eastland Church of Christ located at 342 W. Eastland Avenue beginning at 10 a.m.

The expo will also offer free health and pediatric screenings, a child safety seat raffle, storytelling, free lunch and more!



Back to School Blessing

The Church at Indian Lake is giving away 200 backpacks filled with basic school supplies at its 11th annual Back to School Blessing.

The event will be held on Aug. 4 beginning at 9 in the Goodwill parking lot located at 291 New Shackle Island Road

Wilson County:

School Store

The College Hills School Store has given away school supplies and clothing to thousands of children in Wilson County for more than 20 years!

This year’s event will be held at Colleg Hills Church of Christ located at 1401 Leeville Pike on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Be sure to join us all day Thursday as News 2 digs deeper into evolving safety plans in school districts across Middle Tennessee.

We’ll have special reports in every newscast that focus on classroom safety, keeping buses and school zones safer, and new initiatives to crack down on inappropriate relationships between students and teachers.