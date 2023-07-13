NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a great grandmother, Shirley Jones wasn’t expecting to be raising a 10 year old, but she stepped up to plate when she took temporary custody of her great grandson about a year-and-a-half ago.

“You don’t raise this generation the way I was raised,” Jones said. “Today, kids want to be listened to. You have to listen to the kids to understand what they’re dealing with.”

Jones started to see that her great grandson was dealing with some things, and she wanted to understand how she could best help.

“He used to throw things and claw at his face and do some things that were not normal things for any 10-year-old,” Jones said. “He’s upset, I’m getting upset. That was not going to solve the problem, so I knew we both needed some help.”

Jones’s case worker got her connected with TN Voices, a non-profit organization that provides counseling and other mental health resources for children and adults.

“I don’t think people realize how vulnerable children are, you take a child from a familiar environment and put them somewhere else, that’s challenging for children,” Jones said.

Like Jones’s great grandson, a child being placed in a different home can be considered an adverse childhood experience (ACE).

“ACEs can be anything from divorce of your parents, loss of caregiver, an incarcerated parent, people using drugs in your home abuse, for sure,” explained TN Voices CEO Rikki Harris.

A landmark study published in 1998 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kaiser Permanente linked adverse childhood experiences to an increased incidence of mental and physical health problems. Decades of research has strengthened the findings. People who reported four or more ACEs had a four-to-12-fold increased risk for alcoholism, drug abuse, depression and suicide attempts. ACEs can also increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Toxic stress from ACEs can alter brain development and how the body responds to stress. The CDC reports preventing childhood trauma could reduce the number of adults with depression by more than 40%.

“We definitely focus on our work with children, especially those who have experienced trauma, because we know that the sooner it gets addressed, the better the long-term trajectory is for a child,” Harris said.

Harris pointed out unaddressed ACEs can affect your parenting, so even if you didn’t receive counseling as a child, it’s not too late to start now.

“I’ve seen families really come full circle when willing to address that generationally, going forward. It stops a cycle of things,” Harris said. “It’s a beautiful picture when you actually address those traumas.”

“Our relationship is much better. He opens up to me more, and we enjoy being around each other more,” Jones said. “I thank God to this day that I realized that, and I sought some help, and I don’t feel any shame.”

Jones and her great grandson, now an honor-roll student, both received counseling services. She hopes other families will see reaching out for help as a sign of strength, not weakness.

Click here for more information about the programs and services offered by TN Voices.