NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Most children are active, energetic and can easily get distracted, but certain behaviors raise the red flag for possible attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

“Rushed work, poor work, not paying attention in class being easily distracted. The hyperactivity symptoms, they might be very fidgety or wanting to pace the room or always be moving. Sometimes they can have impaired relationships with their peers, like they don’t always understand social cues,” explained Rosemary Hunter, MD, associate professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt.

Hunter said teachers are often the first to notice the behavior and alert a child’s parents. Doctors use a tool, such as the Vanderbilt ADHD Diagnostic Rating Scale, to make a diagnosis in children ages 6 to 12. There is a parent and a teacher questionnaire.

“Those forms also screen for mood disorders, so depression or anxiety, or significant oppositional behaviors,” Hunter said.

ADHD is one of the most common mental or neurobehavioral disorders in children.

“When you look at CDC data, about 8 percent of the children in the U.S. are diagnosed with ADHD. It is certainly one we can treat and work with, so I don’t want people to be afraid of it as being a big, scary thing,” Hunter said.

The first step in managing ADHD is behavior modification. That often includes breaking down school assignments into smaller segments and taking frequent breaks, even allowing fidget toys or the freedom to move around the classroom. The same goes for tasks at home.

“Let’s say for homework, you would have a lot of active play in between time to help them run off some energy,” Hunter said. “You would break down chores or tasks into small things, you might have visual cues, like a chore chart.”

If those tactics aren’t enough, doctors may prescribe medication, often a stimulant.

“We want the child to still be who they are and have their personality shine through, so we’d want to be careful about which medications we chose and how much we used,” Hunter said. “One of the nice things about stimulants is they are they’re pretty quickly metabolized in the body and excreted. So even if you try medication for a short period of time, and you just don’t like it or some of the side effects, you can always come off.”

Most importantly, Dr. Hunter said families should not look at an ADHD diagnosis as a label or a detriment.

“You don’t want them to think of themselves like, ‘I have this disorder, and I have a problem in school, and I’m going to struggle’,” Hunter said. “We want areas of their life where they are successful and they succeed, because there are a lot of very famous people with ADD who have succeeded very well in business as well as in entertainment.”

Whether it’s art, music, sports or another area, Dr. Hunter urges parents to cultivate their child’s gifts. That will help focus their attention and build their confidence.

ADHD often affects people into adulthood, so it’s something that may need to be managed with the help of a physician throughout life.

There are many online resources available for families, including:

https://chadd.org/

https://www.understood.org/

https://www.additudemag.com/