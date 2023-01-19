NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vision Zero is a worldwide strategy to put an end once and for all the alarming number of pedestrians killed on our streets. Nashville just launched its Vision Zero initiative for the first time this year, and News 2 asked the folks leading this new effort what the biggest problem is with our roads.

Betsy Williams is currently in a rehab center down in Georgia learning how to walk all over again.

“I have no memory of being hit by the car, which I’m grateful for that because that’s not anything that I really like to remember,” said Williams.

Oct. 25, 2022 changed Williams’ life. She was taking her usual walk in her Nashville neighborhood that day near Bicentennial Park when a car hit her, even while she was in the crosswalk. When Williams came to, she was in the ICU at Vanderbilt with 16 broken ribs and several vertebrae, a compound fracture in her leg, double vision, and missing teeth. She would be there for eight long weeks.

“I was in the hospital and it was scary. I didn’t know where I was. I didn’t know what had happened. I had some delusional things going on.”

Williams later learned the officer on scene that day listed her incident as deadly. She could have been one of the 49 pedestrian deaths in Davidson County in 2022.

“We want to get to zero fatalities on our roadway,” said Brad Freeze, chief engineer with the Nashville Department of Transportation and a leading member of the city’s new Vision Zero Task Force.

The newly named 15-person Vision Zero board with members from a wide variety of professional backgrounds will meet for the first time this month and see what needs to be overhauled on our roads.

“The transportation system was originally designed and deployed 70 years ago. We have roadways in our infrastructure that are cars first. They were designed to accommodate cars. We have challenges retrofitting those and making sure we are accommodating all modes of transportation, and not just catering to cars only,” said Freeze.

Vision Zero will focus on five E’s — engineering, evaluation, encouragement, enforcement and education.

Working with engineering alone is not going to be the solution,” said Freeze. “It’s really going to take that whole concerted effort — changing the culture, changing the mindset of the driver, changing how we view the world.”

Williams said she wants to be a part of the solution to improve safety across Nashville. But that day is still down the road. For now, she’s focused on the health challenges directly in front of her one step at a time.

“It’s better to focus on the positive things. When I make 277 feet on a walker, that is something to celebrate. I’m proud of that,” said Williams. “I’m going to walk again. My plan is to walk out of this building.”