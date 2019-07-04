Thriving community garden helps feed hungry families in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Community gardens are thriving all over Nashville. The newest is located in Metro’s Mill Ridge Park near Cane Ridge High School.

Bridget Bryant is a country girl living in the city.

“I do love the city, but by nature, I’m a country girl. Originally from Mississippi so,” said Bryant.

To satisfy her craving for the country life, Bridget grows vegetables on a small plot of land in Metro’s newest park.

Mill Ridge Park in southeast Davidson County is 650 acres of green space surrounded by residential and commercial development.

“It’s precious land. Precious in that it’s meant to serve a community that’s growing, that is diverse, and that historically lacked access to green space. So Mill Ridge Park meets that need,” said Darrell Hawks with Friends of Mill Ridge Park.

Nineteen acres of the park is dedicated to helping residents like Bridget develop a sustainable food source. The Nashville Food Project is leading the way.

“What we really want to do is re-vitalize a community food system that doesn’t rely on handouts for people to get the high-quality food they need. That’s why we do gardens and food as well,” said Christa Bentley with the Nashville Food Project.

The Nashville Food Project also grows food on the land. Their production gardens supply their kitchens with home grown fruits and vegetables to make healthy meals to feed hungry families in the Antioch community.

“I have tomatoes, I have peppers, I have watermelon, black eyed peas, lima beans, corn. I have spaghetti squash and I have zuccinni,” said Bryant.

Residents like Bryant can enjoy the farm to table experience for years to come.

“I guess the best part for me is to plant such a small seed and for it to grow and flourish and for you to get so much food from it. Because from one seed you can get up to about a hundred tomatoes sometimes, just from one little tiny seed,” said Bryant.