Tennis program promotes health, wellness for people with down syndrome

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) – Tennis is a sport you can play most of your life and when children with down syndrome learn the game it becomes an extra special asset.

For 10-year-old Sarah Jane, nothing beats a day on the tennis court with her dad.

“It’s great to have something that she enjoys and she’s looking forward to,” said Pratt Lewis.

Their court time is provided by Buddy-up Tennis, an adaptive tennis and fitness program for children and adults with down syndrome.

The way they do it is they pair up every athlete with at least one buddy. Each clinic begins with 30 minutes of fitness conditioning.

Whether you’re typical or you have special needs, fitness is a huge part of development, physical or mental. Getting out there and being physical really helps you to grow,” said Lewis.

Plus an hour of tennis instruction at the sportsplex taught by tennis pros and volunteers. Stevie and Zane have been tennis buddies for several years.

“There’s not a whole lot of restrictions here. They don’t get that’s wrong, don’t do that…stuff like that. we try to be as open as we can and make sure everybody is learning and having a good time,” said Zane.

Friendships are made and strengthened from year to year.

Buddy-up Tennis needs volunteers and if you want to get involved, call USTA Tennessee.