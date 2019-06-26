Second Harvest Food Bank welcomes new CEO

Nancy Keil is no stranger to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“I’m humbled that I have been given this opportunity.”

She takes the reins of Nashville’s second largest nonprofit after working five years as its Chief development and marketing officer.

“We look at our fight against hunger as focusing on those who are food insecure and the meal gap that is the food gap, and with that we are about 32 million meals short,” said Keil.

Last year, Second Harvest distributed 31 million pounds of food to 460 partner agencies, serving 28 million meals to hungry families.

“It’s an ongoing battle but it’s something we feel confident there is enough food out there that we have to get that food and we’ve got to get it back into our community,” said the new CEO.

New food distribution centers in Rutherford County and in Benton County in west Tennessee, create a broad, more efficient flow of food throughout second harvest’s 46-county service area.

“It’s another thing that invigorates me to know that this work has to be done and there is no reason why anybody in Tennessee is food insecure, and we are going to do everything we can to help eliminate that and provide food to everyone in need.”

After years in the corporate world, Nancy says she has found a home in the nonprofit community and a purpose greater than herself.

“I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more motivated. And when you get to spend five minutes with the tremendous people who work here, the volunteers and the donors every single day, I could not be more ecstatic.”