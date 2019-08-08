Nashville songwriter feeds his soul and seniors through Meals on Wheels program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Barry Coggins, a self-described volunteer entertainer, takes an elevator once a week while volunteering to deliver meals to senior citizens.

“You see somebody week after week, six, seven, eight or 10 years and you become friends,” explained Coggins, as he delivers for Fifty Forward’s Meals on Wheels program.

“It’s a great multi-tasking thing where you bring food for the body and conversation for the soul. You know some of these people don’t see anybody else all day long, except the meals driver,” said Coggins.

Coggins and Meals on Wheels volunteer Doug Forshey put their singer-songwriter talents into a tribute to the volunteer task that feeds their soul.

Coggins said he’s delivered 15,000 since he started in Dallas back in 1985.

He also gives back through an annual golf tournament that bears his name. For the tournament’s 20th year, they are trying to raise $20,000.

The money will keep Meals on Wheels rolling from the Fifty Forward kitchens to the homes of older adults who might otherwise not eat a meal or see a friend.

For more information on Meals on Wheels, click here.