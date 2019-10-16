Metro police sergeant’s song benefits families of fallen, injured officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police singer/songwriter is watching his dream come true.

Nine years ago, Sgt. Henry Particelli wrote a song about the dedicated men in blue.

“We are the good guys” has been performed at police graduations for years. Now, it’s a video with a positive message that reminds us of their role to protect us and how we can now help protect them.

“We don’t do it for the money. We sure don’t do it for the fame,” said Patricelli.

It’s become the police anthem. “We are the good guys” is now positioned to do the good deeds Sgt. Particelli had in mind when he wrote the song nine years ago.

“There are so many aspects of the song the listener hears that gives them a picture of what we are doing and what we are trying to accomplish,” said Sgt. Particelli.

Sgt. Particelli sang the song for the opening of Metro’s new police headquarters in Nashville. But it was the July tribute to fallen officer John Anderson that caught the attention of Juanita Copeland, President of Music City’s oldest recording studio.

“Literally within a week we had the song recorded and within another week, it was available to the public,” said Copeland.

“I knew we were going to get a good recording, but my concern was what were going to do after,” said Particelli.

That’s when The Good Guys Foundation was born. Money raised from the sale of the songs goes into a fund to help families of police killed or injured in the line of duty.

“I want this to become a wave of change throughout our country. Where people are lifting up the officers and the men and women in blue they see these really are the good guys,” said Copeland.

Helping The Good Guys is simple. You can download the song for $2 on The Good Guys Foundation website. Each download puts money in the pockets of families of lost loved ones as well as police officers injured in the line of duty.