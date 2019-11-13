McGavock H.S.’s aviation program crafting students for future careers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Boeing, the world’s largest Aerospace company, projects 800,000 pilots will be needed over the next 20 years.

Some of those jobs could be filled by students at Nashville’s McGavock High School.

McGavock’s Aviation and Transporation Academy is introducing its students to career opportunities by connecting with industry professionals and hands-on classroom training.

Nashville pilot Amanda Farnworth is showing pictures she took during her flight to France last September. Her audience is a class of Aviation students at McGavock High School, one of the top 5 schools in the nation for Aviation.

“It’s not about taking a bunch of kids and turning them into pilots.”

Aviation instructor Derek Rowe has a big-picture agenda for his 14 and 15-year-old students.

“What we want to do is make it fun for them to learn something and to realize if they can do this, if they can become a pilot, they can do anything they set their mind to,” said Rowe.

“It’s like a lot of fun. We get to do a lot of things, a lot of hands-on with the aviation pilot simulation and stuff,” said Aviation student Jena Shryock.

“I really like working on planes and I really want to have a career where I have a business where I can work on planes and cars,” said Aviation student Kamerynn Woodland.

Rowe’s class is an introduction to Aerospace and Careers within the industry.

“They learn everything about flying. They learn mechanical. We’re building an airplane, we’re restoring another airplane,” said Rowe.

That alone was enough to attract Senior Morgan Allen.

“I think just building an airplane cause I got to rivet and use a drill, which I’ve never done before.”

“I like the fact that it’s different. It’s not..it’s very…It gives you a lot of opportunity. I like that,” said student Nya Johnson.