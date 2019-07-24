Brentwood marks 50th anniversary with campaign to preserve history

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood turns 50 this year! Nashville’s neighbor to the south, which is one of the state’s most desirable places to live, is marking the anniversary with a campaign to preserve the heritage.

The Brentwood Historic Commission partnered with author John Oden for a second printing of his book, “The Brentwood I Remember.” It was first published in 2012, and with the second printing, it becomes an educational resource for anyone who wants to know more about the people of Brentwood.

“I was born in 1932, so my memory goes back to 1936, or somewhere along in there, and I was there practically every day of my life,” Oden told News 2.

The Brentwood that the 87-year-old author remembers covers 100 years from 1850 when his family purchased their first farm in Brentwood through 1950.

“When I started thinking about the book, I decided what I wanted to write about. I want to write about the black families. I want to write about the white families. I wanted to write about the businesses in Brentwood, and I wanted to tell what we were doing and what others were doing, so future generations could say this is what we were doing back then,” he explained.

This historical marker in present-day Brentwood marks the community where Oden spent much of his childhood. It’s known as Church Street East today, but back then it was called Hardscuffle Road.

“The county line goes right between, halfway through Hardscuffle Road, and neither county wanted to claim it, so a county would come in with a truckload of gravel and spread it over flat rocks and you start walking and your feet hit the gravel and you start scuffling… it was a hard scuffle,” Oden explained.

The author remembers Brentwood as a diverse community where area churches brought people together.

“They were just people that loved one another, got along good with one another. Didn’t have any money,” he recalled.

But money would come to Brentwood – a move to incorporate the city in 1969, and the opening of Interstate 65 ushered in a new era of growth and prosperity. Farmland sprouted houses and neighborhoods expanded. It’s growth that still continues today.

“So many people in Brentwood are new. They come from all over the country. They just find them a nice house, put the kids in school, and they say oh, I like it here. But they don’t really know where they are,” said Anne Goade with the Brentwood Historic Commission.

The Brentwood Historic Commission wants to engage newcomers, as well as old timers. They reprinted Oden’s book hoping residents will embrace the city’s heritage and safeguard its way of life.

“We want people to learn to be part of the community and care,” Goade said.