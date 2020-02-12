Antique collector inspires a new generation of musicians

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nothing’s ever out of style for long, at least that’s the philosophy of an antique collector in Franklin.

“We bought a barn sight on scene in Bowling Green, Kentucky. “

Will Jordan is a picker. He picks through stuff that some would call junk, and what he finds often ends up for sale at Carpe Diem.

“Seize the day. I mean there’s a lot of days in this place right here, and I think it fits the vibe,” said Jordan.

The vibe has a good feel from the time you step inside.

“We got all kinds of collectibles in here from in every age group. From a 5-year-old kid to an 85-year-old grandfather,” said Jordan.

The most popular by far is Jordan’s collection of vintage vinyl records numbering in the thousands, each with a feeling of nostalgia attached to the cover.

“A vinyl record is something you have to invest in. You’re looking at the art, you’re reading about the artist and you’re looking at the song title and then you are taking the time to spin the record, listen to a side, flip it over and listen to the other side,” said Jordan.

While his older customers may still own first pressings of his vinyls, he says it’s a younger generation that’s buying them now.

“It’s something that either their parents turned them on to it or, they listen to the radio and they heard something,” said Jordan.

And occasionally, it’s a 14-year-old with an ear trained on the masters.

“He’s looking for the old jazz. And it turns out he’s a piano player and a drummer and a guitarist,” said Jordan.

Jordan doesn’t just sell music. He discovers it by showcasing area talent at the legendary Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor which he owns next door to his antique store.

Jordan’s project is called “Breakin the Band.” For some 14-24-year-old musicians, it’s their first chance to play on stage before a live audience.