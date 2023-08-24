NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — SoBro in downtown Nashville is one of the hottest neighborhoods. Developers are scouring every nook and cranny for a plot of land to build. One of those nooks is up for sale, but you might want to bring your Hawaiian shirt and flip flops.

On Lafayette Street next to a storage business and luxury apartments sits an island, and Mark Cleveland is its “chief beach bum.”

“This was a part of town that all my friends thought I was crazy to buy a piece of property in,” said Cleveland.

Cleveland bought the 6,000 square foot plot of land in 2007 for $55,000, and has zero regrets.

“The constraints of the property are part of the definition of what’s possible. This property is beautiful fully built out, and right now, it’s a blank canvas,” said Cleveland.

Mark toyed with putting an affordable hotel on the sight, but the pandemic had other plans. So, he instead transformed this road island in the middle of Lafayette and 4th Ave into a true island complete with a bar, beach chairs and lots and lots of white sand.

“We had a great Fourth of July party. Maybe 150 people here. It was wonderful,” said Cleveland.

People also rent it for events. In fact, music videos were even shot here. But now it’s for sale, if you have $2.25 million and a vision.

“It can be an iconic. A really, truly iconic building that you can see from the interstate, and anywhere in Nashville at the top of the hill looking down.”

Zoning allows the building to go 12 stories high. Devin McClendon, a commercial real estate broker and CEO with NAI Nashville Stanton Group, says that with city approval, you could potentially go even higher.

“That is why this is such a unique property… because it’s positioned where it is, and it has this ability to go 12 stories, there’s some real value there,” said McClendon. “SoBro as a whole is one of the most active areas in downtown Nashville… and it really is; it’s the pathway that is the future of downtown.”

Office, retail, workforce housing, Cleveland says the future for this island parcel and this neighborhood south of Broadway is bright.

“It’s getting a seat at the table on how we can do something creative with a piece that I own. And now I’m looking for including other people in that vision,” said Cleveland. “You can’t hold Nashville back. You gotta be a part of creating it.”

If you’re wondering why they are allowed to build 12 stories high, it’s because it is an island. There are no neighboring buildings to be concerned about.