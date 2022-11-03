FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dr. Laura Andreson, an OBGYN, has seriously considered hanging up her lab coat and leaving the occupation she loves because of Tennessee’s abortion ban.

“I’ve never been politically involved, but this is so important to me,” said Dr. Andreson, who practices in Franklin.

Dr. Andreson said in the two months since Tennessee’s abortion ban passed, at least 50 of her patients have come in to her clinic with serious questions about what this new law means to their reproductive health: What if I have an ectopic pregnancy? What if I’m bleeding to death? Should I move to another state to start a family?

“The only thing I can do is tell them I will do the very best I can to provide the best medical care that I’ve been trained to provide,” she said.

An abortion ban that does not allow any exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s life, leaves the doctor open to criminal charges. Dr. Andreson said politicians have created a gray area with lots of legal questions.

“They’re putting us in a situation where we kind of have to let them teeter on that line to get really critically ill, and then intervene. Where you could have a much better outcome for everyone involved if you intervene early,” she explained.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stacy Dunn, president of the anti-abortion group Tennessee Right to Life, supports the new ban, and said good doctors don’t have anything to fear.

“The target of this law were those businesses who were profiting from the destruction of unborn children,” said Dunn. “And, because of the Human Life Protection Act, that will not happen anymore.”

Dr. Andreson has wanted to be a doctor since she was a child. But with this new law, and the potential of having to stand before a criminal court to defend her medical decision to perform an abortion, she’s thought about leaving that dream behind once and for all.

“I’d be dishonest if I said that doesn’t cross my mind. I mean, there’s implications for my family. I literally could go to prison, which is almost, it seems laughable, but it’s not a joke; it’s a very realistic possibility.”

Dr. Andreson said out of all the states that passed abortion bans following the fall of Roe. V Wade, Tennessee’s is the most strict.

The anti-abortion group said in 2019, almost 9,000 children were aborted in Tennessee, and with this law, that will no longer happen.