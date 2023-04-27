NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 225,000 – that’s the number of members in the growing Facebook group known as Abandoned Tennessee.

Longtime administrator, Mike Wood has witnessed the growth from the ground up.

“About two years ago when the group was right at 100,000 members, we realized, ‘Hey, this is the biggest group on Facebook that represents Tennessee’,” Wood said.

The group explores abandoned and historic places in the Volunteer State.

Big or small, each spot holds a place in Tennessee’s history and in the memories of the people who knew them in their heyday.

“My favorite things are things I didn’t know anything about,” Wood said.

While the group was formed in 2015, Wood mainly credits the COVID-19 Pandemic for some of its success.

“The second reason, there’s a certain pull in the decay; there’s a certain pull in the remembrance. Folks who can’t get out anymore can get on Facebook and see old barns, they necessarily wouldn’t be able to get out and take these drives and this group gives that to folks,” Wood said.

Along with the fascinating facts and pictures, heartwarming messages come in from time-to-time thanking members for their contributions.

Earlier this month a post was made stating, “this is my favorite group, those of you that post the pictures don’t know how much pleasure you bring with them.”

The member goes on to say she was given a terminal cancer diagnosis and it makes her day every time she receives a notification showing the abandoned places.

“She was able to get on there and see things she likely get out and drive around to see,” Wood said.

With the booming number of followers, Wood said it brings responsibility.

“Every post you see there has been curated, we’ve looked at it.”

However, all members do have rules to follow.

The big three include:

No specific location can be named, only city and county included

No trespassing on the properties

Keep posts on topic

“We want to keep the aesthetic Abandoned Tennessee.”

This all to ensure the group continues to bring joy and uniqueness to the great state of Tennessee.