NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Whether it’s an abandoned building or a historical site, for many those kind of old places hold a certain allure for curious minds wanting to know more about them.

The Abandoned Tennessee Facebook page has more than 225,000 members who are constantly posting and consuming fascinating photos of places left to decay.

While most of those places are truly abandoned, there are other places that have made their mark in history that aren’t abandoned, like the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville.

It was founded in 1856 and stretches over 200 acres of land, located about two miles east of Downtown Nashville. It’s considered to be one of the most historic places in the Volunteer State.

From the unique architectural styles, to the mausoleums and vaults scattered throughout the burial grounds, there’s a rich history to uncover.

One area in particular is known as the Confederate Circle at Mount Olivet. A sign reads, “After the war between the states, the women of Nashville bought land at Mount Olivet, and formed the Confederate Circle.”

The remains of about 1,500 confederate soldiers were moved there from other battlefields.

Seven Confederate generals are buried in or around the circle.

Tennessee native, Mike Woods, has a great appreciation for the renowned gravesite.

“People ask what’s so interesting about visiting a cemetery that you don’t know anyone in? well, because it exists,” he told News 2.

Mount Olivet offers an overwhelming mix of history, beauty, nature and death.

“Walking through the cemetery to me reading the list of names it’s like you’re scrolling through the road names in Nashville,” he said.

Names like Randall McGavock, who was a former Mayor of Nashville in 1824, as well as James Percy Priest, who represented Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1940s can be found there.

Other famed men and women laid to rest at Mount Olivet include, Cornelia Fort, the first woman in U.S. history killed as a pilot on duty during the Pearl Harbor attack, William Bate, the 23rd governor of Tennessee, and Thomas Ryman of Ryman Auditorium.

“He was the guy who built the Ryman Auditorium, but of course it wasn’t that in his day he refused to have it named for him,” said Wood.

The Ryman was originally built as a church in 1892, called the Union Gospel Tabernacle.

After Ryman died in 1904, the buildings was renamed in his memory.

Whether it’s a desire to visit the gravesites of famous people, admire beauty, do genealogical or historical research, visiting well-known cemeteries has become a popular item on travel itineraries and Mount Olivet checks all of those boxes.