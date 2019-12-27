A look back at Middle Tennessee’s historic rainfall flooding in February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For nearly a week in late to mid-February, a stalled frontal boundary interacted with abundant amounts of moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. This atmospheric setup led to historic amounts of rainfall across Middle Tennessee for the month of February. By the end of the month, nearly the entire state of Tennessee had received between 10″ and 20″ of rainfall.

The result of this deluge was widespread river flooding and flash flooding throughout the entire state. Four Tennesseans lost their lives, including one Cheatham County woman who was swept away by floodwaters. Rivers overflowed their banks. Both the Duck River and the Tennessee River reached major flood stage. The Cumberland River reached heights not seen since 2010.

Drivers were also inconvenienced and stranded when a landslide caused by the torrential rain closed a section I-24 E in Davidson county. Traffic was redirected until mid-March.

TEMA issued a state of emergency on February 23 and after more inclement weather in the following months, President Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee on April 17. This declaration made federal funds available for cleanup and listed 56 Tennessee counties that were in need of assistance.

Since the flooding, FEMA has approved over $4 million dollars for public assistance which provides funding reimbursement to eligible local governments for costs incurred for disaster response and recovery. However, no funds have been allocated for individual assistance from FEMA. Nearly one year later many Tennessee communities are still feeling the impacts of the flooding.