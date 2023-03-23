NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As News 2 explores the emerging technology of electric vehicles in Tennessee looking at the manufacturing of the cars and the infrastructure, we also wanted to learn more from users.

News 2’s Neil Orne speaks from his own experience as a three-year user. He said EVs generally cost more to purchase, which also makes them more costly to insure. However, they are heavier cars too, which makes them generally safer with low centers of gravity due to the lithium batteries.

On the plus side, Nam Luu, who also owns an EV, said the vehicles are very low maintenance,.

“You’re not having to get any oil or anything, literally when the windshield wiper fluid is low you top it off, as you drive your tires go bald you replace them, that’s literally it,” said Luu.

Even the brakes get breaks as the cars use regenerative braking to slow it down and put charge back into the battery.

Maurice Cantland, who also owns an EV, said he likes the environmentally friendly aspect and performance.

“What I like about these cars is they’re fuel efficient, because they don’t use combustible fuels that create noxious toxic gases into the air and water and things like that. I also like the pick-up of them, you wouldn’t think that it is electric, you would think you have a gas combustible engine – V12 – when it takes off,” Cantland said.

EVs generally come with an electronics side that appeals to any gadget lovers like Joshua Brow, who uses his EV to make beat track when he stops for charging.

“It’s not the most conventional but for me, I really like that, for my parents they would probably have a heart attack trying to figure out how to drive this thing,” Brown said.

Another plus that many point out is there’s no reason to stop at a gas station. That is the biggest draw for Nathalie Cram and her whole family.

“It’s really easy to travel with; it’s really family friendly; I love that I never have to go to a gas station. That was the biggest game changer for me. I really dislike going to gas stations, and now I have no reason to.”

If you opt for the home charger you start each day with a full range and 99% of the time it works fine. But, charge range anxiety is real, and when long hauls are involved planning and budgeting for extra time goes a long way.

The good news, battery technology for EVs is changing almost by the day.