1  of  7
Closings
Cannon County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Fentress County Schools Grundy County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

5 resources to help educate parents in fight against child sexual abuse

Special Reports

Unspeakable Crimes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Unspeakable Crimes

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From providing medical evaluations, to tips on how to keep your child safe online, here are some important resources every parent should have.

Our Kids

Our Kids clinical staff are on-call 24/7 to provide medical evaluations and crisis counseling in response to child sexual abuse.  If you are a parent, teen, survivor, or medical provider this site will provide you with the guidance you need to educate, identify, and report child sexual abuse.

Click Here for more

What If I Told You

What If I Told You provides statistics on child sexual abuse along with tips including how to keep kids safe online, how to talk to kids about sexual abuse, 4 key facts about child sexual abuse, and more.

Click Here for more

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee provide a safe, child-friendly environment where law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical and mental health professionals may share information and develop effective, coordinated strategies sensitive to the needs of each unique case and child.

Click Here for more

Davis House

The mission and purpose of Davis House is to combat child abuse by coordinating services to children and families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. All their services are provided at no cost to the children and families served.

Click Here for more

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

As the nation’s clearinghouse and comprehensive reporting center for all issues related to the prevention of and recovery from child victimization, NCMEC leads the fight against abduction, abuse, and exploitation – because every child deserves a safe childhood.

Click Here for more

News 2 is investigating new trends and tactics being used by adults who prey on children. Click here to see more from “Unspeakable Crimes: What Parents Need to Know”.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar