5 energy efficiency tips to help you save money this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During the winter months, energy bills typically increase since more is used to keep your home warm. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) also charges slightly higher rates during the colder months (December-March) when it costs the most to produce power. This rate change usually works out to around $3 per month. However, it’s the increased usage that usually leads to much higher bills.

In order to save money on your energy bill, there are a few things that you can do during the wintertime. Here are a few tips:

Want to save up to 10% per year on your heating bills? Simply set your thermostat back 7-10 degrees each day for at least 8 hours. It can make a huge difference! 

Bundle up! Instead of cranking up the heat, put on a sweater and some socks. Adding clothing to keep you warm can mean a big difference in your energy bills.

Do you have a fireplace? If you aren’t using it, make sure to close the flue, you don’t want that warm air escaping!

Check your water heater. Your water heater uses more energy than you may realize. Simply turning the temperature down from 140 to 120 degrees can make a big difference and chances are you won’t even notice the difference.

Keep your doors and windows shut when temperatures are cold. Taking steps to weatherproof these areas with weather stripping can also help keep your heating bills manageable.

