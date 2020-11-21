SEC Weekend: Who will start at QB for the Vols?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – The Tennessee Volunteers are headed to Tiger Territory in Auburn, Alabama.

The quarterback situation has Big Orange Nation on edge to say the least. Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt had said practice would determine the pecking order for this Saturday’s game.

The last time we saw the Vols play, they were up against Arkansas. Senior Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left the game midway with a head injury. Sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer and Freshman Harrison Bailey finished out that game.

Then last week, the Vols game against the Aggies was postponed because of COVID-19, which gave Guarantano more time to rest and recover.

The Vols are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak against Auburn. But, they’re going to have to get better on offense. The Vols are averaging 18 points per game.

The question many are asking: Is Pruitt ready to make a change with the quarterback position?

Pruitt said Guarantano was back at practice this week getting ready for the game against the Tigers.

He was noncommittal when asked about which QB will start. “He (Guarantano) practiced yesterday, but all of the other guys took a lot of reps over the last three practices,” said Pruitt. “We’ll see how the rest of the week goes here. I was really excited about how these other guys continued to work. I thought Jarrett had a good day yesterday.”

Bailey has gotten a lot of reps the last two weeks because of Guarantano being sidelined in concussion protocol. When asked where Bailey had improved the most, Pruitt responded ‘his command.’

“When you are comfortable doing something, running an offense, whatever it is, you have confidence. Your peers can see it. You can’t fake confidence. It’s either natural or it’s not, but the more you do something, the more comfortable you get at it and the better you feel and the more confident you are,” Pruitt described Bailey’s improvements.

Tennessee will meet Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6pm cst. You can watch the game on ESPN.

See how the rest of the SEC has shaped up for this weekend’s matchups by watching News 2’s Southeastern Stream Live.

Southeastern Stream Live: New episodes streams LIVE every Thursday at 2 p.m. CST, 3 p.m. EST

We want to feature your fan photos. Email us at pix@wkrn.com

It doesn’t get cuter than this little Alabama fan. Her name is Kenlyn. While she may not know much about the Crimson Tide, she should feel good about being born a winner!