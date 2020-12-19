SEC Weekend: Vols seek redemption

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — This weekend’s SEC football line up shows us yet again how this season has been unlike any other. Not only will the top two teams play for the SEC Championship title, but also three other games are on the docket.

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies @ Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri Tigers @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels @ LSU Tigers

It’s been a good week on Rocky Top. UT snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt last weekend. Plus, head coach Jeremy Pruitt and company signed a top 15 recruiting class.

Now the Volunteers are seeking redemption after a lackluster season. However, they will face playoff hopefuls, No. 5, Texas A&M.

Senior Offensive Lineman, Trey Smith, said after seeing Florida loose to LSU, anything can happen. Smith said if they are going to pull an upset on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium, then they have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. “We have to come prepared because they’re one of the top five teams in the country. They’re a very talented group, especially on the defensive line. Facing them is going to be a great challenge for us. It’s something that we have to be prepared for.”

Meanwhile, Defensive Lineman, Matthew Butler added, “They have a talented offensive line. They work together; they’re one unit; they’re pretty disciplined; they don’t give up too many tendencies as far as their personal techniques.”

The Volunteers and Aggies face off at 11a.m. (CST) Saturday. You can watch the game on ESPN.

Alabama and Florida faceoff in the SEC Championship this weekend in Atlanta. The last time the Crimson Tide and the Gators met in the SEC Championship was 2016 where Alabama cruised to a 54-16 win. This is also the 10th time the teams have battled for the title. Get a closer look at the matchup and the other games on deck by watching our Southeastern Stream Live.