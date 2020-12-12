SEC Weekend: Vols and Dores both hope to end losing skids

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Tennessee Volunteers travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt Commodores in a game both teams are desperate to win.

While this in-state rivalry game isn’t usually considered a big deal for the Vols, if they slip up and fall to a depleted Dores team, then things could get shaky on Rocky Top.

Both teams are looking at this matchup as a chance to end their loosing skids. Vanderbilt is fighting to avoid a first winless season in school history. Tennessee has now tied its longest loosing streak with six straight by ten points or more for the first time in the program’s history.

Teams are getting used to changes in this unusual season. The Vols go up against Texas A&M – a top five team – next weekend to wrap up their regular season.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is just 15-18 in his nearly three years in Knoxville. When asked about where he sees himself and this team after three years Pruitt said he still loves representing UT.

“Every day I look in the mirror, I don’t think I’m getting any younger; so, that’s one thing for sure. It’s obviously been a whole lot of fun. Myself, my family, the men who came here, we knew exactly what we were getting into. We love the kids that we’re around; we love the administration; we love representing the University of Tennessee, and we’re excited about an opportunity on Saturday.”

Kickoff for the Vols vs. Dores at Vanderbilt Stadium is Saturday at 3pm (cst). You can watch the game on SECN.

