SEC Weekend: Long-standing rivalry between Vols and Commodores on hold

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Thanksgiving weekend is typically a big rivalry weekend in SEC football. While some of those competitions will still be fought on the field, for Tennessee and Vanderbilt, the game has been put on hold.

According to the Southeastern Conference, Vanderbilt’s game against Tennessee was postponed for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt-Missouri game. The rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its ten games in the 2020 season.

That means the Volunteers will enter a third bye week of the season. Tennessee has now lost five straight games by ten or more points for the first time in program history. But, head coach Jeremy Pruitt said his guys remain confident, “These guys work extremely hard. They prepare the right way. They compete at practice. They’re smart guys.” He added, “One thing that we try to do after games – we’ll do it today – we will have a meeting on things that we done really good and things that we done really bad. More times than not, it’s all about us, it’s not about the other team.”

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason said if it were any other year, then it would feel like the sky was falling. But, it’s 2020, so this is just normal.

The Commodores will now travel to Missouri on Saturday to make up a game that was supposed to be played in October.

Coach Mason said much of the advance work they have done will still work even though they had 20 hours to put a game plan together. Mason said he feels good about it, and he feels even better how his players have handled everything 2020 has thrown at them.

