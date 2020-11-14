‘I’m just as restless as they are.’ Pruitt responds to frustrated Vols fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — With new COVID-19 outbreaks to cope with in the Southeastern Conference, Commissioner Greg Sankey said he is shaken but not deterred.

The SEC football schedule this weekend has been turned upside down as four games have been postponed because of COVID-19.

That includes the Tennessee Volunteers. Their game with Texas A&M has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

The Volunteers have been struggling on the field latetly with four straight losses. In those four losses, they were outscored 88 to 7.

As you can imagine, fans are frustrated with the performance. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said he wants to turn things around just as bad as they do.

“I think everybody is kind of in this together. We all want the same things. My name’s at the head of the organization. I understand that,” Pruitt said. “We as a group and this organization, we got to find a way to get it going, and play the right way, and finish the right way. That’s on me as the coach to get it going and we’re going to work hard to do that.”

Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast look at how teams are dealing with the latest spikes in COVID-19 cases and how they could affect the rest of the SEC football season.

Watch Southeastern Stream LIVE on this post.

Submit your fan photos to be featured on the show. Email us at pix@wkrn.com.

Courtesy: Tina Sharmaine