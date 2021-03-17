Severe Weather Resource Guide

Connect With Us
WKRN News 2 Weather
Facebook
Danielle Breezy
Chief Meteorologist
Facebook | Twitter
Davis Nolan
Meteorologist
Facebook | Twitter
Meaghan Thomas
Meteorologist
Facebook | Twitter
Kristina Shalhoup
Weather + Traffic Anchor
Facebook | Twitter
Current Weather
Stay ALERT with the FREE App
Take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority App with you wherever you go. Download the free app from WKRN and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Get the area’s most accurate forecast and stay alert when you sign up for Weather Authority alerts.
With the WKRN Weather Authority App, you’ll have access to the latest Doppler radar data from across the nation and hour-by-hour forecasts you can count on.
Features:
- Up to the minute alerts customizable to your area
- Zoomable local and national radar
- Visible and infrared satellite cloud imagery
- Current conditions based on your location
- Hourly, 3-day and 7-day forecasts in both quick view or detailed format
- Customizable locations by zip or city
- Regional and nationwide temperature map
Utility Company Resources
Power
Many power companies provide resources to help keep you in the know when you lose power. If you want to report a power outage in your neighborhood, check below for resources from your electric provider.
- Nashville Electric Service – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Middle Tennessee Electric – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Cumberland Electric – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Dickson Electric – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Columbia Power – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Mt. Pleasant Power – Report Outages
- Duck River Electric (Spring Hill) – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- CDE Lightband (Clarksville) – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Springfield Electric – Report Outages
- Gallatin Electric – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Tri-County Electric – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Cookeville Electric – Report Outages
Natural Gas
Here’s a list of natural gas companies to report any outages or leaks.
- Piedmont Natural Gas
- Atmos Energy
- Columbia Water
- Greater Dickson Gas
- Mt. Pleasant Gas
- Clarksville Gas & Water
- Springfield Gas
- Town of Smyrna Gas
- Gallatin Utilities
- Portland Natural Gas
- Lebanon Gas
Water/Sewer
Here’s a list of water/sewer companies to report any outages or leaks.
- Metro Water Services (Nashville)
- Harpeth Valley Utilities
- Ashland City Water & Sewer
- Columbia Water
- Clarksville Gas & Water
- Water Authority of Dickson County
- Mt. Pleasant Water
- Spring Hill Water
- Consolidated Utility District of Rutherford County
- LaVergne Water
- Smyrna Water
- Gallatin Public Utilities
- Hendersonville Utility District
- Portland Water
- White House Utility District
- Brentwood Water
- Franklin Water
- Lebanon Water
- West Wilson Utility District
Police / Fire / Emergency Resources
FOR EMERGENCIES, DIAL 911
Tennessee Highway Patrol Highway Emergencies: Dial *THP (*847)
Common Non-Emergency Contacts
- Metro Nashville Police / Metro Nashville Fire Department: (615) 862-8600
- THP Nashville Non-Emergency Line: (615) 741-3181
- Sumner County Sheriff’s Office: (615) 452-2616
- Hendersonville Police Department: (615) 822-1111
- Gallatin Police Department: (615) 452-1313
- Wilson County Sheriff’s Office: (615) 444-1412
- Mt. Juliet Police: (615) 754-2550
- Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office: (615) 898-7770
- Murfreesboro Police Department: (615) 893-1311
- Smyrna Police Department: (615) 459-6644
- LaVergne Police Department: (615) 793-7744
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: (931) 648-5778
- Clarksville Police Department: (931) 648-0656
- Brentwood Police Department: (615) 371-0160
- Franklin Police Department: (615) 794-2513
- Williamson County Sheriff’s Office: (615) 790-5560
Additional Emergency Contacts
- TEMA – Phone | Twitter
- DisasterAssistance.gov – a division of FEMA
- American Red Cross Tennessee
Safety Resources
More Safety Resources from News 2
- Tools that keep you safe when severe weather strikes
- Know where to go inside your house, what to bring during severe weather
- What to include in your severe weather safety plan
- Severe Weather 101: Watch vs. Warning
- Yellow, Green — What do the SPC categories mean?
- The dangers of summer lightning in Middle Tennessee
- VIDEO: What should you do to prepare for a tornado?
More Resources
- Nashville International Airport Delays/Cancellations
- WeGo Public Transit Delays/Cancellations
- NOAA Weather Radio Programming Information
You can buy a weather radio from many big box retailers such as Walmart and The Home Depot.
- NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center