Meghan Prosser – Tullahoma High School

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines
Top Stories
Schools to hold graduations at drive-in movie theater in Kansas
Tyson Foods doubles bonuses; increases health benefits and protections for frontline workers
Video
Paper stimulus checks start going out today: What you need to know
Migrants working through pandemic demand protection and benefits
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
“Changing of the guard” for Titans leadership
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis & Emily Proud: 04.28.20
Video
Top Stories
Titans talk virtual off-season, unknowns of next season: ‘I’m just trying to control what I can control’
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis & Emily Proud: 04.27.20
Video
Pekka Rinne responds to NBA setting facility re-open date, progress for NHL
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 4.26.20
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Send-Off
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Meghan Prosser – Tullahoma High School
News 2 Senior Send-Off
Posted:
Apr 29, 2020 / 01:27 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 29, 2020 / 01:27 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines
Schools to hold graduations at drive-in movie theater in Kansas
Tyson Foods doubles bonuses; increases health benefits and protections for frontline workers
Video
Paper stimulus checks start going out today: What you need to know
Migrants working through pandemic demand protection and benefits
Lawmaker: Hair salons, barbershops in Tennessee can reopen May 6
Video
Sewer line collapses, Nashville Fire Department personnel relocate
Trending Stories
Southeast Nashville now epicenter of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County
Video
Lawmaker: Hair salons, barbershops in Tennessee can reopen May 6
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 2,612 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video
TBI captures Cannon County man wanted on 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Tennessee Dept. of Health releases list of COVID-19 drive-through testing locations this weekend