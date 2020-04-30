Breaking News
TDH reports 199 deaths, 10,735 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.

Kylea Lyn Michael – Huntland High School

News 2 Senior Send-Off
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories