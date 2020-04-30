Kayla Harris – Culleoka High School

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Deadly Tornado Outbreak
Top Stories
Hendersonville police prepare for possible increase in crime as neighboring cities reopen
Video
Top Stories
Tourism CEO says it took economic tragedy from flood to transform Nashville into ‘It City’
Metro Police working to identify remains of woman found in wooded area
Plexiglass businesses slammed with orders ahead of reopening
Video
TWRA suggests boating/fishing guidelines during this pandemic
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Tennessee Football recruiting thriving in uncertain times
Top Stories
Titans agree to terms with running back Senorise Perry
Top Stories
NASCAR gets the green light, returns in May
WATCH: Preds’ Bonino stresses safety first in NHL return
Video
Reports: Titans adding Johnathan Joseph
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Kayla Anderson: 4.29.20
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Send-Off
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash
Weather Authority University
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
TDH reports 199 deaths, 10,735 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
Kayla Harris – Culleoka High School
News 2 Senior Send-Off
Posted:
Apr 30, 2020 / 04:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2020 / 04:30 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Hendersonville police prepare for possible increase in crime as neighboring cities reopen
Video
Tourism CEO says it took economic tragedy from flood to transform Nashville into ‘It City’
Metro Police working to identify remains of woman found in wooded area
Plexiglass businesses slammed with orders ahead of reopening
Video
TWRA suggests boating/fishing guidelines during this pandemic
Video
‘The appeal of Nashville will transcend COVID-19’ just like after the 2010 flood
Nashville’s top chefs provide thousands of meals a week for those in need
Video
Trending Stories
City leaders extend ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Nashville, release updated ‘roadmap’ for reopening
Video
AMC says it will no longer show Universal movies after ‘Trolls’ controversy
Video
“This will absolutely crush whatever restaurants are left”, business owners react to Nashville Mayor’s proposed tax increase
Video
Gov. Lee announces guidance for close contact businesses ahead of May 6 reopening in 89 counties
TDH reports 199 deaths, 10,735 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee