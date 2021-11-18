Noah Clare, Amber Clare found safe in CA; father in custody

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, California.

Jacob “Jake” Clare is also in custody.

Investigators believe Noah’s father, Jacob, left Kentucky with him and his missing cousin Amber either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off the 3-year-old, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

On November 16, TBI upgraded the alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare to an AMBER Alert.

Later that day, the Subaru Legacy that was reportedly being driven by Jacob was found in California. Some of the items found inside the Subaru include packaged meals, instant milk, blankets, and clothing.

On Wednesday, photos taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente last week were released. Officials said it was the first time since their disappearance they have been able to “definitively place” Amber with Jacob.