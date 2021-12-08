ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WKRN) — The father at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert was in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Clare pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he is facing in California. That is where he was taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping his son from Tennessee and his niece from Kentucky.

Clare is facing charges for kidnapping and sexual assault involving a minor in California. He faces additional kidnapping charges in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Clare is due back in court on Jan. 12.