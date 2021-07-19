Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville celebrates 30 years!

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville is celebrating three decades of caring for kids and their families during 30th birthday-related festivities throughout July! In celebration, the House is hosting a special drive-thru party on Thursday, July 22nd as well as a celebratory fundraising campaign taking place throughout the remainder of 2021.

The drive-thru birthday party on Thursday, July 22nd is for friends and families who have stayed at the House, current RMHC residents, board members, volunteers, and supporters. The party will feature family-friendly fun in the spirit of keeping families close from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville provides a place to stay for families of critically ill children while they are receiving medical treatment in Nashville-area hospitals. Over the years, the nonprofit has experienced an increased need for families of critically ill children. More than 15,800 families have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House of Nashville since it was built in 1991. While families are asked to contribute $15 per night toward their lodging costs, many are unable to fund their stays and no family is turned away due to their inability to pay.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville makes a way for each and every family to remain together during the difficult times of treatment for young ones.

How you can help

Throughout the 30th birthday celebrations, friends, supporters, and Nashville neighbors are invited to give Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville a birthday gift of $30, purchase a 30th Birthday celebration t-shirt, or order a pennant to be permanently hung on the fence of the House’s playground. The effort encourages donors to make an easy and relevant gift, commemorating the Ronald McDonald House’s three decades of service and helping the charity to further its mission. You can click the button below or text RMHC30 to 76278.