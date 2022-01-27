Winter weather and warm, dry indoor air make it difficult to keep skin looking and feeling its best, resulting in symptoms like redness, flaking, irritation and itching. When searching for an effective product to soothe uncomfortable dry skin, you might want to reach for a serum that’s infused with vitamin C.

While taking a daily supplement of the vital nutrient offers numerous benefits, including boosting immunity and improving skin’s texture, applying vitamin C topically nourishes, hydrates and protects skin. Using a quality vitamin C serum is likely to leave skin soft and glowing all season long.

Why is skin prone to dryness in the winter?

During the long winter months, the air is cold and not able to hold moisture like warm summer air can. The result is a decrease in humidity that dries out your skin. The effect on the skin is compounded by indoor heating systems.

What is vitamin C?

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient and antioxidant. In addition to being present in foods like colorful fruits and vegetables, it’s also available in the form of supplements and multivitamins. Because it also provides benefits when applied directly on the skin, it’s commonly found in lotions, creams, balms, serums and other beauty products.

What is a skin serum?

A serum has a fairly dense liquid or gel consistency and is made with a high concentration of one or more key ingredients. Skin care products that fall into the serum category are designed to be used after cleansers and before moisturizers for the best results.

Benefits of adding vitamin C serum to your winter skincare routine

Vitamin C serums deliver multiple benefits to dull, dry skin. In addition to providing hydration that reduces symptoms like irritation and itching, a quality serum also creates a protective shield that helps prevent the signs of dry skin from returning. Thanks to the nutrient’s antioxidant properties, a serum that’s rich in C also brightens skin and eases dark spots by protecting it from free radicals and slowing down the production of melanin. According to the Mayo Clinic, It can also protect skin from the sun’s rays and minimize the appearance of wrinkles and lines.

While some formulas contain only vitamin C, some are made with additional ingredients that are beneficial to the skin, such as vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, alpha hydroxy acids and more.

Best vitamin C serums

Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Serum

In addition to being highly concentrated, this serum contains hyaluronic acid that hydrates skin and reduces fine lines. It’s also vegan and made without harsh additives.

Sold by iHerb

L’Oreal Revitalift 10% Pure Vitamin C Concentrate Serum

L’oreal’s vitamin C serum boasts a lightweight consistency that feels nice on the skin. The fragrance-free formula contains 10% vitamin C that’s pure and rich in antioxidants.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

StriVectin Super C Retinol Brighten and Correct Vitamin C Serum

This serum gets its vitamin C from acerola cherry extract that’s pure and potent. It also contains retinol that’s effective at improving the appearance of mature skin.

Sold by Ulta, Macy’s, Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

Asutra 20% Vitamin C Serum

In addition to 20% vitamin C, Asutra’s serum is packed with age-defying ingredients, including aloe, jojoba extract, vitamin E and hyaluronic and ferulic acids. It’s vegan and cruelty-free too.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Youth to the People 15% Vitamin C+ Clean Caffeine Energy Serum

With a combination of 15% vitamin C and caffeine, this serum gives skin a noticeable glow while reducing puffiness. It also contains ragon and passion fruit extracts that are rich in antioxidants.

Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum

We love that this C serum is natural, cruelty-free and vegan. The light consistency absorbs quickly and evenly.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta and iHerb

Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum

Tatcha’s powerful serum works with 20% vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids to target lines, wrinkles and dark spots. The lightweight formula is easy to apply.

Sold by Kohl’s, Sephora and Amazon

Kiehl’s Powerful Strength Vitamin C Serum

Kiehl’s formula includes hyaluronic acid that plumps and hydrates. The serum is water-free, which makes it extremely effective at moisturizing skin.

Sold by Macy’s, Sephora, Amazon, Ulta and Kohl’s

