Which Stretch Armstrong toy is best?

The original Stretch Armstrong has returned, along with lines of related flexible figures. While most will be more interested in the classic Stretch Armstrong than the Flex Fighter products, Hasbro has created a variety of flexible figures in response to the demand.

If you are looking for the best Stretch Armstrong toy, you can’t go wrong with the rereleased original Stretch Armstrong Figure. His durable and stretchy design makes him fun and easy for kids to safely play with.

What to know before you buy a Stretch Armstrong toy

Do you have a Stretch Armstrong?

If you already have the original Stretch figure, you might be looking for supplementary flexible figures for your collection. If not, the main hero who spawned a line of products is probably the best option. If this is a gift for a kid who wants Stretch Armstrong, they most likely want the classic figure.

What is your idea of an action figure?

Stretch Armstrong is a bendable and flexible figure that can take on tons of poses and return to its original shape. However, if part of the appeal for the user is posing an action figure, remember that Stretch can’t hold different poses or positions. The limbs have points of articulation, but they are filled with gel, so there are no joints for overall stability that would allow the figure to pose.

What to look for in a quality Stretch Armstrong toy

Durability

The best options are official Stretch Armstrong products made by Hasbro. You could find similar flexible figures, but they will likely not be as durable and hold up to rough play. It is important for a stretching figure to easily bend and flex without sustaining permanent damage.

Size

Depending on the child’s size, a smaller figure may be easier for them to hold and handle. If durability was a concern though, larger figures could be more difficult for children to damage or stretch beyond their limits. There is no ideal size that works best for everyone, but it is an important feature to consider before you buy.

Style

Newer flexible figures can have fancier visual styles or designs. Some have unusual color schemes or translucent parts. If you enjoy the retro style of the original Stretch Armstrong, that is probably the best option. Figures do not need to be visually complex to be fun.

How much you can expect to spend on a Stretch Armstrong toy

Smaller flexible figure toys can be found for under $20. If you are looking for a larger figure like the original Stretch Armstrong, expect it to cost a bit more.

Stretch Armstrong toy FAQ

Can kids break Stretch Armstrong?

A. The figure is very stretchy and bendy, but if you are too rough or force it to stretch beyond its limits, the figure will break. Even a small hole or damage to Stretch will be hard to repair or patch. There are possible ways to fix a damaged Stretch Armstrong figure, so check out the solutions others have found and shared online. If a kid does damage the figure, it may be possible to repair it.

Is Stretch Armstrong dangerous?

A. While the figure is soft and not a particularly dangerous toy to play with, there is a potential hazard to consider. The gel inside is corn syrup and not toxic, but the outer body of the figure is made with latex rubber. If a child has a latex allergy, it is not be the best option for a toy. Consider allergy safety before buying a Stretch Armstrong toy. If allergies are not an issue, then the figure is relatively safe. In terms of choking hazards, Stretch Armstrong does not have small parts that come with many action figures.

What’s the best Stretch Armstrong toy to buy?

Top Stretch Armstrong toy

Stretch Armstrong Figure

What you need to know: The original Stretch Armstrong figure is a stretchable and durable bendy figure safe for kids ages 5 and older.

What you’ll love: Stretch retains his classic retro appearance. He can be stretched out up to four times his size and it is highly unlikely that a child would manage to damage the toy with its high durability and elasticity. It returns to its original shape after being stretched out.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving the incorrect size figure or a flawed copy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Stretch Armstrong toy for the money

Stretch Armstrong Multi-Color Mini

What you need to know: This affordable and compact version of Stretch Armstrong is easily portable and works just like the original.

What you’ll love: This smaller version is 7 inches tall and easily wiped clean with soap and water. It returns to its original shape and size after being stretched or tied in knots. It is safe for children ages 5 and older.

What you should consider: Some users found that the paint chips or peels off too easily. It is a little less durable than the normal size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Original Stretch X-Ray

What you need to know: This stretchy and translucent monster would be an equally stretchy foe for a Stretch Armstrong figure to battle.

What you’ll love: It is about 12 inches tall and as stretchable as the original figure. The material is somewhat see-through. It automatically retracts to its original size and shape after being stretched. It can be used by kids ages 5 and up.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the durability and damaged figures leaking the internal gel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.