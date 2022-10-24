Which Fortnite Funko Pop is best?

Fortnite is the most popular battle royale in video game history. Epic Games created a unique, colorful and highly competitive game that pits 100 players against each other on an ever-changing map. Players drop in from the Battle Bus, search for loot, supplies and weapons that they use against their opponents. The game’s style looks almost cartoonish, which has spawned some truly unique and interesting characters.

Many of these characters have been transformed into vinyl toys from company Funko Pop. You can collect and display these unique toys that showcase the intricate designs of the playable Fortnite characters. The best Fortnite Funko Pop is the Fishstick figure, which features a walking goldfish geared up and ready for battle.

What to know before you buy a Fortnite Funko Pop

Fortnite seasons

Fortnite has frequent updates known as Seasons that come every few months. They’re free to download and often bring new features to the game. They can include new characters, items, utilities and even changes to the overall map. The part most looked forward to in any new season is the skins. Skins and characters are interchangeable terms in Fortnite. Peely the banana and Fishstick the walking fish are both characters in the lore of Fortnite and skins you can purchase in the game.

Rarities

Fortnite has its own in-game rarity system to let players know how valuable or strong an item is. This can apply to weapons, pickaxes, skins and other items. Generally speaking, this system starts at Handmade, which uses the color white and goes all the way up to Mythic, representing gold items. White weapons are the weakest, they output the least amount of damage and are the most common items in the game. Gold items are very rare and you may not even come across one in a given game.

Skins

When a game features skins, they’re really referring to in-game characters or outfits. In every game, including Fortnite, you start off with a default skin. This is usually a generic-looking character with little detail to their outfit. As you progress in the game, you can earn new skins or purchase them through the Item Shop. Skins are a huge part of Fortnite in particular because of the game’s third-person viewpoint. Unlike a first person shooter, third-person games show the entire character model as you run around the map. Since players can see their character while playing, it gives them more incentive to purchase skins.

What to look for in a quality Fortnite Funko Pop

Pickaxes

Pickaxes are the main tools players use to harvest materials in Fortnite. These materials are then used to build structures to protect yourself and your teammates from opponents. Fortnite Funko Pop toys don’t often come with pickaxes. However, you can find certain high-quality figures that have their own pickaxe. Skull Trooper, for example, comes with his signature Reaper pickaxe.

Limited-time skins

Like it or not, part of the selling point for certain Fortnite skins is that they’re only offered for a limited time. This helps to keep certain skins of the rare variety. The rarer the skin, the more valuable it becomes in the game. While skins aren’t resellable, they still offer a fair amount of clout if you’re rocking a rare skin. Funko Pop has taken some of these originally rare skins from the game and turned them into collectable figures. Black Knight is one of the earliest skins to become popular. It was released in Season 2 back in 2017. Funko created an equally rare Black Knight toy which can be purchased in vinyl form.

Loot Llama

The famous Loot Llama in Fortnite is a piÃ±ata llama that’s filled with valuable and rare items. This can include gold weapons, lots of ammunition and plenty of medical supplies. Believe it or not, there’s actually a Funko Pop Loot Llama available as well. This rare character isn’t playable in the actual game, yet it’s been turned into a fun collectable item in real life. The llama is blue and purple and wears a brown muzzle and saddle.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fortnite Funko Pop

Fortnite Funko Pop toys cost $9-$12.

Fortnite Funko Pop FAQ

Are Fortnite Funko Pop toys considered rare?

A. Funko no longer makes Fortnite vinyl figures, so to some collectors, they can in fact be considered rare. This is especially true for the figures that make up the rare Fortnite in-game skins like Black Knight and Skull Trooper.

How tall are Funko Pop toys?

A. Most Funko Pop toys are the same size. They normally stand about 3.75 inches tall and are around 1.5 inches wide. This can vary by character in some cases, but each standard Funko figure is the same height.

What’s the best Fortnite Funko Pop to buy?

Top Fortnite Funko Pop

Funko Pop Games: Fortnite Fishstick

What you need to know: Fortnite Season 8 saw the release of Fishstick, which you can now own in classic Funko Pop style.

What you’ll love: Fishstick is a goldfish-style character that’s among one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. This small vinyl figure wears a hat along with a bright blue one-piece suit and brown belt. Fishstick is holding their fishy hand up to their face.

What you should consider: The arms and legs look slightly different than the in-game character.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fortnite Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Games: Fortnite Peely

What you need to know: Peely the walking banana was the main character from Fortnite’s Season 8.

What you’ll love: This figure shows Peely waving to his fans with a smile on his face. The top of his head, or the top of the banana, is peeling away slightly exposing the fruit underneath. He has brown knees and brown soles. Peely is a fan favorite and one of the most iconic Fortnite skins of all time.

What you should consider: This figure is best suited for children older than the age of 6.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Games: Fortnite Skull Trooper

What you need to know: Skull Trooper will go up in the Fortnite skin hall of fame because of its unique skull outfit and matching pickaxe.

What you’ll love: Not all Funko Pop come with pickaxes, but the Skull Trooper comes complete with its signature Reaper harvesting tool, which looks like the Grim Reaper’s scythe. Skull Trooper wears an all black-and-white suit and comes with a painted face to look like a skull. Plus, it glows in the dark.

What you should consider: This Funko toy will be more valuable if kept inside its original packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.