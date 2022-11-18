G.I. Joe actually coined the phrase "action figure." It was the first of its kind to compete with the popular toy Barbie.

Which G.I. Joe action figure is best?

Since Hasbro first introduced the G.I. Joe action figure in the 1960s, it has been passed down through generations and become woven into American toy and pop culture. Today, with video games, films and television shows, the action figures continue to be popular. They vary greatly from one another, with different accessories and capabilities. If it’s a cost-effective action figure with multiple accessories you’re looking for, the G.I. Joe Origins Storm Shadow With Stealth Cycle is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a G.I. Joe action figure

Age group

When deciding on the purchase of any toy, consider for which age group it is intended. This is because of things including choking hazards, durability and the level of interest the toy will provide. G.I. Joe action figures are intended for ages 4 and older due to small accessories such as tiny weapons.

Size

G.I. Joe action figures range in size from 6 to 9 inches tall with some even being a full foot tall. Consider who will be playing with this toy the most and what the average size of their toys are to help them create imaginary scenes and reenactments.

Characters

Whether it’s heroes, villains or background characters, keep in mind which ones are favored by whoever is going to be playing with this toy.

What to look for in a quality G.I. Joe action figure

Accessories

Included in all packages of the G.I. Joe action figures are accessories. Some figures come with little hats and weapons that clip into the hands of the figure while others come with vehicles and even animals that aid them in their quests. For a minimal price difference (if any), these accessories add to the fun and you get more bang for your buck.

Classified Series collectables

In 2020, Hasbro announced the new release of the G.I. Joe Classified Series. The line of highly articulate 6-inch scale action figures includes prominent characters Snake Eyes, Scarlett and Duke. This series is great for collectors.

Capabilities

While some G.I. Joe action figures just have moving arms and legs that allow for posing, others are equipped with capabilities such as spin kicks activated by spring-loaded buttons and audio features to mimic the sounds of explosions and catchphrases.

Packaging

Part of the thrill of receiving a G.I. Joe action figure is the packaging itself. Hasbro has joined some of the best artists in comics and graphic design in their Artist Partner Program to deliver collectible packaging with custom art. The pop-off-the-shelf appeal is something to look out for.

How much you can expect to spend on a G.I. Joe action figure

These action figures usually start around a price point of $18 and can go upward of $230 for the Classified Series collectable versions.

G.I. Joe action figure FAQ

Are G.I. Joe action figures for all ages?

A. Some accessories can be small and pose a choking hazard for babies and toddlers. The company states its products are intended for ages 4 and older.

Can you buy G.I. Joe accessories?

A. Perhaps you could find them used but Hasbro, the parent company, doesn’t sell the accessories on their own and they’re only included with the action figures.

What’s the best G.I. Joe action figure to buy?

Top G.I. Joe action figure

G.I. Joe Origins Storm Shadow With Stealth Cycle

What you need to know: This action figure comes equipped with multiple accessories, including a motorcycle, and is great for kids or collectors.

What you’ll love: Inspired by the film “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” this 6-inch action figure attaches to the motorcycle seat to activate its Ninja Spin Attack feature.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that due to its moving components, it’s more prone to breaking. Small accessories could be easily lost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top G.I. Joe action figure for the money

G.I. Joe Classified Series: Scarlett

What you need to know: This action figure is a fan favorite that has been updated for the modern era and is great for any child or collector.

What you’ll love: This action feature has multiple weapons you can clip into her hands. It is highly articulated..

What you should consider: Small accessories make for choking hazards among small children and it doesn’t include larger accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

G.I. Joe Classified Series: Flint

What you need to know: An iconic character comes to life in this action figure.

What you’ll love: Micro-detailing and multiple pivot points on virtually every joint make this action figure an instant classic. Coming equipped with two weapons, the figure includes holsters for them along his back and hip that help ensure they don’t get lost or misplaced.

What you should consider: Some customers have complained of defects such as two left hands or faulty detailing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alec Welsh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.