Which Under Armour soccer cleats are best?

Soccer is all about the feet. Everything you do involves them, from basic movement to ball shuffling to targeted kicks, so it’s essential to have the right footwear. Under Armour makes a wide range of soccer cleats, so you can find the perfect shoe to match your needs.

The best Under Armour soccer cleats are the Under Armour Men’s Magnetico Pro Hybrid Soccer Cleats. They’re highly flexible and responsive so you can push yourself to run faster than ever, plus the studs are replaceable once they wear out.

What to know before you buy Under Armour soccer cleats

Soccer cleat parts

It’s important to understand all parts of a soccer cleat, not just the studs.

Upper: This is the majority of the cleat. It can be made of various materials but Under Armour tends to use synthetics for affordability.

This is the majority of the cleat. It can be made of various materials but Under Armour tends to use synthetics for affordability. Collar: This is what wraps around your ankle. They can be soft for extra comfort or stiff for extra support.

This is what wraps around your ankle. They can be soft for extra comfort or stiff for extra support. Outsole: This is what the studs attach to. It should walk the line between hard and flexible.

This is what the studs attach to. It should walk the line between hard and flexible. Studs: These are what make cleats, cleats. They come in many forms to best suit the field you play on.

Ankle length

Under Armour makes low-ankle cleats, but there are also high-ankle options found elsewhere. Each has pros and cons.

Low-ankle cleats end just below the ankle. They offer the widest range of motion but provide no ankle support. They also leave extra space for you to wear thick socks, ankle braces or shin guards.

cleats end just below the ankle. They offer the widest range of motion but provide no ankle support. They also leave extra space for you to wear thick socks, ankle braces or shin guards. High-ankle cleats end at or just above the ankle to offer some extra protection and support. You can still wear other gear, but it won’t be as comfortable. It also lowers your range of motion a little.

What to look for in quality Under Armour soccer cleats

Stud types

There are several types of studs found on Under Armour soccer cleats.

Firm ground cleats are the most common. They’re medium length and conical to provide traction on real grass and dirt.

cleats are the most common. They’re medium length and conical to provide traction on real grass and dirt. Soft ground cleats are used for muddy ground and waterlogged grass. They’re long and often metal-tipped to keep your feet firmly on the ground.

cleats are used for muddy ground and waterlogged grass. They’re long and often metal-tipped to keep your feet firmly on the ground. Artificial ground cleats are short and circular for maximum grip without piercing the artificial grass.

cleats are short and circular for maximum grip without piercing the artificial grass. Multi-ground cleats are best for players who don’t want or need a different pair for each location they play. These have elements of all the standard studs so they can be effective anywhere. They just won’t be as effective as specific studs.

cleats are best for players who don’t want or need a different pair for each location they play. These have elements of all the standard studs so they can be effective anywhere. They just won’t be as effective as specific studs. Indoor cleats are special studless shoes. These are usually meant for young children playing soccer inside.

Color

Under Armour cleats come in most colors and color combinations, but the most common is plain black. You should be able to match or intentionally clash with any uniform.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour soccer cleats

Under Armour soccer cleats typically cost $50-$250. Kid’s cleats typically cost around $50 while average adult cleats typically cost $100-$150. The best Under Armour cleats cost $200-$250.

Under Armour soccer cleats FAQ

Is there a difference between men’s, women’s and unisex soccer cleats?

A. There are a few. The simplest difference is sizing — a men’s size seven is larger than a women’s size seven with unisex shoes falling somewhere in between. Men’s soccer cleats are also wider and longer while women’s are narrower, especially in the heel. Once again, unisex sizes are somewhat in the middle. Women’s soccer cleats also tend to offer more vibrant colors.

How long do Under Armour soccer cleats last?

A. That depends on how you use and maintain them. At worst they should last you through a season, though they may not make it if you play aggressively and use the same pair to practice as you do for your games. At best they can last for a few years, usually at least three before they become noticeably worn.

Can I wear other types of cleats to play soccer?

A. No. Soccer cleats are specially designed for the needs of the sport, just like every other cleat. In particular, they don’t have studs at the tip of the cleat for a cleaner kick. Some leagues even have the officials check every player’s cleats to ensure they’re the right kind — for fairness, safety and to maintain the field.

What are the best Under Armour soccer cleats to buy?

Top Under Armour soccer cleats

Under Armour Men’s Magnetico Pro Hybrid Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats are packed with features that are tough to top.

What you’ll love: Under Armour’s ClutchFit material combines the benefits of leather and synthetics for an effective but affordable cleat. The toe box is form-fitting and the footbed uses Under Armour’s Charged Cushioning to convert impact into speed. The cleat plate is lightweight but sturdy and the cleats are replaceable.

What you should consider: Everything is synthetic except the metal cleats. The upper is likely to need replacing before the cleats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Under Armour soccer cleats for the money

Under Armour Women’s Magnetico Select Firm Ground Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: This is an excellent budget shoe for intramural competitions.

What you’ll love: The heel is stiff but once broken in becomes tightly form-fitting. The toe box uses Under Armour’s FormTrue technology to maintain stability while running. Materials in the upper wrap across the midfoot for extra arch support.

What you should consider: A few purchasers received cleats that weren’t the size they ordered. Others said the cleats run smaller and narrower than usual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Girls’ Magnetico Premiere Firm Ground Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats are the best of the best for those wearing women’s sizes.

What you’ll love: The footbed uses two layers of foam and the contours of the shoe are anatomical for maximum support. The outsole is EVA foam to be durable without adding weight to your feet. The ankle uses soft microfiber to prevent rubbing and chafing.

What you should consider: A few customers said they run large. Others thought they feel better than they look. One had issues with the outsole peeling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.