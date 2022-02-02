Which Nike soccer shoes are best?

Nike is undoubtedly one of the top brands to consider when it comes to sports gear. If you’re a soccer player looking for new shoes, Nike has plenty of terrific products available for all kinds of players.

Your soccer shoes should fit comfortably, but you also want them to be durable, lightweight and provide solid traction on the pitch. For example, the Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Pro FG Soccer Cleats are a preferred pair for many experienced players thanks to their comfortable fit, durability and high-quality upper.

What to know before you buy Nike soccer shoes

Size

Soccer shoes take some time to break in, but regardless, you want a pair that feels comfortable as you move. Your soccer shoes should have a snug fit, but there should be some space in the toe box. Shoes that fit too tight are uncomfortable and increase the risk of injury. Also, most players feel that their ball control and touch are better when wearing slightly larger shoes.

Surface

Not all soccer shoes are built the same. Since there are several kinds of playing surfaces, different soccer shoe designs are designed to perform on a specific surface. A shoe with a rubber sole is ideal for indoor soccer, while outdoor soccer shoes require cleats with studs that provide traction on grass and turf fields.

Position and player type

It’s a good idea to consider your playing position and style when buying soccer shoes. Defenders like center backs need durable shoes that limit the possibility of ankle rollover, making mid-cut designs ideal for such players. Forwards and midfielders need lightweight shoes with high-quality uppers and optimal energy transfer.

What to look for in quality Nike soccer shoes

Upper

The upper is arguably the most important part of a soccer boot as it’s the area most used to control the ball. The material and construction of a soccer shoe’s upper should be breathable and tough. Certain material patterns can help enhance ball control, shot power, and dribbling ability, making the upper a crucial consideration for all soccer players.

Ankle collar

If you’re prone to rolling your ankle, it’s a good idea to buy soccer shoes with mid-cut or high ankle collars, as they provide more stability and support than low-cut shoes. Some shoes even have bootie extensions that act as a sleeve for additional ankle support. Low-cut shoes are ideal for speedy players who don’t want to feel constrained as they run. They don’t provide as much ankle support, but they’re more lightweight.

Studs

There are two main types of soccer cleats: those with traditional molded studs and those with bladed studs. Molded cleats have studs made of metal or plastic evenly distributed across the shoe’s bottom, while bladed cleats feature sections of rubber studs laid out in factions.

Molded cleats are more traditional and suitable for outdoor playing surfaces, but they’re prohibited in some leagues due to a higher risk of injury. Bladed cleats are allowed in nearly all leagues and are much safer and versatile, as they’re suitable for turf and indoor playing surfaces.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike soccer shoes

There are excellent options available in the $50-$100 range if you’re a beginner, but more experienced players can find elite-performance shoes for $150-$250.

Nike soccer shoes FAQ

Can you wear indoor shoes for outdoor soccer?

A. Indoor soccer shoes aren’t ideal for outdoor soccer since they lack studs. Cleats provide traction on grass and turf playing surfaces, so without them, there is a greater chance of slipping and sliding, which can lead to injury.

Do soccer cleats need to be replaced if the studs are worn out or broken?

A. Some soccer cleats feature replaceable studs, which are inexpensive and easy to replace if they wear out or break.

What are the best Nike soccer shoes to buy?

Top Nike soccer shoes

Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Pro FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable, durable and ideal for experienced players looking for an edge on the pitch.

What you’ll love: They boast an awesome black and blue design and feature a cushioned insole and an innovative Nike FlyKnit upper that gives them an ultra-lightweight feel. The chevron studs provide excellent traction and help players move with more agility.

What you should consider: They take some time to break-in, and some customers reported that sizing runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike soccer shoes for the money

Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Academy Indoor Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: These are excellent indoor soccer shoes with a comfortable fit and a design that helps improve ball dribbling at high speeds

What you’ll love: They have a dazzling bright crimson color scheme and a textured upper for superior ball control. The rubber outsole offers excellent traction on various playing surfaces, and the ankle collar provides a secure and comfortable fit.

What you should consider: They’re lightweight and have a slender build, which some players might find unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Phantom Vision 2 Pro Dynamic Fit FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes have a breathable design and offer a comfortable fit and elite performance.

What you’ll love: Players looking for an edge on the field won’t be disappointed with these lightweight shoes. They have a synthetic leather upper for optimal ball control and precision touches. Also, the ghost lace system is excellent for players who won’t want any interference during shots from laces.

What you should consider: Some customers found them flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.