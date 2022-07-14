Which New Balance soccer cleats are best?

If you’re a soccer star in the making, you want every advantage you can get over your opponents, making a reliable pair of soccer cleats a must. New Balance isn’t as popular for cleats as some other athletic shoe brands, but they are made with a priority on comfort and responsiveness.

The best new Balance cleats, such as the New Balance Tekela 1.0 Firm Ground Soccer Cleats, are made with durable, high-quality materials and have prominent strike zones to give players superior ball control and shooting accuracy.

What to know before you buy New Balance soccer cleats

Size and fit

New Balance soccer cleats generally have a broader shape and build than shoes by other brands, but it’s crucial to wear something comfortable. If you have a narrow foot, you might find shoes with a slim build too awkward, which can hinder your performance. A snug fit is paramount, but ensure you have a little wiggle room in the toe box.

Playing surface

The type of soccer cleats you use should correlate to the surface you play on. Soft-ground cleats are usually for professionals and collegiate-level players who play on fields with a wet base that are properly maintained. Firm-ground cleats are more lightweight and more commonly used by recreational players and those at the high school level or lower.

Boot cut

If you’re a speedy forward, winger or fullback, you’ll benefit more from shoes with a low-ankle cut, as they’ll let you move with the most flexibility and mobility. However, defensive midfielders and center backs might prefer mid-cut cleats, as they provide better stability, protection and ankle support. It’s also worth noting, though, that mid-cut shoes are slightly more robust than low-cut shoes, which may inhibit your acceleration and top speed.

What to look for in quality New Balance soccer cleats

Strike zones

The best soccer cleats are engineered to enhance ball control and accuracy, so many have ribbed or textured surfaces on the upper. It creates a more responsive touch and gives the player better feedback, letting them dribble more quickly, with superior control.

Materials

Most soccer cleats are made with synthetic leather, which is flexible and provides adequate flexibility and protection. The midsole should have plenty of soft foam cushioning for increased responsiveness and comfort, and the outsole should have a rigid plate with either metal or molded rubber and plastic studs.

Laced vs. laceless

Laced soccer shoes let you adjust the fit, but the downside is that sometimes they can come loose during a game. Laceless cleats eliminate the hassle of having to tie them constantly and are easy to slip on and off. They’re also preferred by many players since there’s no interference from laces, allowing for more precise control.

How much you can expect to spend on New Balance soccer cleats

If you’re a casual player participating in recreational leagues, you can find a reliable pair of cleats for $60-$100. However, if you want something advanced-engineered to deliver more accuracy and ball control, you can expect to spend $100-$200.

New Balance soccer cleats FAQ

What’s better, molded or metal cleats?

A. Metal cleats offer better grip, but are prohibited in some leagues. Molded cleats are more durable and versatile than metal cleats, but traction is often subpar when playing on a soft, grass field.

Can studs be replaced if they’re worn out or damaged?

A. Some metal cleats feature removable studs. However, many shoes have spikes molded right onto the plate underneath the outsole, meaning you would have to purchase new cleats altogether if they become worn.

What are the best New Balance soccer cleats to buy?

Top New Balance soccer cleats

New Balance Tekela 1.0 Firm Ground Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes have a snug fit and a flexible sole, and are made with thick materials, making them ideal for defenders and midfielders.

What you’ll love: They’re made with durable synthetic materials and have an Ortholite insert for added comfort. The rubber outsole is rigid, and the plate has 11 strategically positioned metal spikes for superior traction. Change of direction and ball control is excellent, and they’re still lightweight.

What you should consider: They’re great for players with wide feet, but they have a bulky look and feel. Some complained about stretching after a while, making them fit awkwardly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top New Balance soccer cleats for the money

New Balance Men’s Tekela V3-plus Magique FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats have a sleek design and provide elite ball control and performance, making them great for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They have a durable synthetic upper and are advanced-engineered for superior shooting accuracy. The ribbed surface delivers a precise touch on the ball, and the multifunctional strike zones give players excellent feedback. Also, the stretch knit collar gives players better ankle support and a secure, locked-down fit.

What you should consider: Some customers complained about them being too narrow, so they’re unsuitable for those with wide feet. However, purchasing a size up may work for some players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

New Balance Visaro 2.0 Pro Firm Ground V2 Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes have a colorful and stylish design and deliver excellent responsiveness.

What you’ll love: They’re made with synthetic materials, and the insole has a strip of Fresh Foam for a plush feel. They adjust to your foot shape over time, and the molded foam upper has a wrap extending to the underfoot’s lateral side for extra support and a broader strike zone.

What you should consider: Some customers found them too flimsy and less comfortable than other New Balance soccer cleats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.