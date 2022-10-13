Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
71°
Nashville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Middle TN
Crime Tracker
Nashville
Clarksville
Murfreesboro
Tennessee
Kentucky
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2022
Broadway in Nashville
National
COVID-19 Pandemic
Special Reports
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
News 2 Poll Question
Haunted Tennessee
Hidden Tennessee
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Nashville Zoo
Breaking News Alerts
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols win in a down to the wire game
Live
Franklin Co. man found safe after Silver Alert
California police arrest suspect in serial killings
Toys ‘R’ Us reopens inside Macy’s stores across US
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Middle Tennessee Weather Cameras
News 2 Student Stormtracker
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Meaghan’s Morning View
Weather Authority University
AMS Certification
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Extra
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols win in a down to the wire game
Live
Top Stories
LIVE TWEETS: Tennessee vs Alabama 2022
Top Stories
Tillman, McCollough out against Alabama: ESPN
Tennessee vs. Alabama: SEC rivalry by the numbers
Manning named guest picker for GameDay
Predators host Stars in home opener
Newsletters
Local on 2
Contests
News 2 Gives Back
Community Calendar
Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy
Educator Of The Week
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Food 2 Families
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
FrankTown Festival of Lights
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Regional News Partners
Celebrating 25 years of Nashville Zoo!
Nashville Pet Project
Report It
Press Releases
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
About BestReviews
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hunting
Ruling in favor of landowners in TWRA privacy case
Top Hunting Headlines
Is TWRA allowed to watch you?
Hidden TWRA camera sparks privacy legal battle
Trending Stories
Missing Wilson Co. teen found safe; suspect in custody
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
Ruling in favor of landowners in TWRA privacy case
Shooting reported at Riverdale-Oakland football game
Tennessee Vols win in a down to the wire game
Don't Miss
Tennessee Vols win in a down to the wire game
Franklin Co. man found safe after Silver Alert
California police arrest suspect in serial killings
Toys ‘R’ Us reopens inside Macy’s stores across US
Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare
Community Calendar