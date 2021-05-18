Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee News
Nashville 2021
Video Center
Tennessee Politics
News 2 Poll Question
Recalls
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
Video Game News
Unsolved Tennessee
Baby Joe Case
Tennessee 225
WKRN Mobile Apps
Nashville Zoo
Broadway in Nashville
Top Stories
Suspect in bakery burglary arrested after owners print thief’s pic on cookies
California homes selling at ‘fastest pace ever’ as median price hits $800K for first time
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million, drawing tonight
Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $25 by 2025
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
Traffic
COVID-19
Coronavirus News
TN COVID-19 Data
Vaccine Tracker
COVID-19 Watch
Top Stories
What does new mask guidance mean for unvaccinated kids and their parents?
Video
Top Stories
Kansas man says 2nd Pfizer shot left him with rare, temporary paralysis
Video
Top Stories
‘Blame China’: Sign outside New Mexico Italian restaurant stirs up controversy
Video
Target joins other retailers in relaxing mask requirement
Can I still spread COVID if I’m vaccinated?
‘Delivering the science’: CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong Documentary
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Predators fall 5-2 to Hurricanes in Game 1
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: May 17, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Titans sign former Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb
Historic importance of game one for Nashville
Talkin’ Playoffs With Preds’ Radio Analyst Hal Gill
Video
Former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings officially inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Reverse Parade Food Drive
Donate to Make-A-Wish
Virtual Weather Authority University
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Footwear
Nike vs. Adidas running shoes
Trending Stories
Man with road rage caught on camera repeatedly punching Murfreesboro driver
Video
Strait Facts: 10 things to know about the King of Country Music, George Strait
Gallery
4 Texas men face federal charges after series of ATM thefts in Middle Tennessee
Gallery
Baby bird found ‘hungry and cold’ after being stolen from Murfreesboro shop
Video
Case of mistaken identity leads to drug arrest in South Nashville
Video
Don't Miss
Suspect in bakery burglary arrested after owners print thief’s pic on cookies
California homes selling at ‘fastest pace ever’ as median price hits $800K for first time
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million, drawing tonight
Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $25 by 2025
How to watch next week’s ‘Full Flower’ super blood moon, complete with lunar eclipse
It’s official: Lollapalooza returning to Chicago this summer
Want to own the ‘world’s smallest’ Scrabble game board?
Gallery