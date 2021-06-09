Best electric scooter for commuting

Change up your daily commute with an electric scooter, which is kinder for you and the environment. These machines will lower your carbon footprint and cut your travel costs.

The best electric scooters for commuting

Electric scooters are becoming one of the most popular methods of getting to work. They’re a cost-effective way of lowering your carbon footprint and mean you don’t have to add gas to your car or top up your metro card. These environmentally-friendly electric scooters are easy to ride and require minimal physical exertion while shortening your commute time.

If you’re thinking about purchasing an electric scooter for commuting, you may have some questions about what features to look out for. Whether you want to know how they work or why they’re becoming one of the most common commuting methods, you can find the information here. This handy buying guide covers everything you need to know about electric scooters. The top choice is the Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter, which travels for up to 17 miles and has a foldable design.

What to know about electric scooters for commuting

How electric scooters work

You can accelerate using your foot, thumb or wrist, depending on the model. For most electric scooters, turning the right-hand grip counterclockwise will make it accelerate. You can stop your electric scooter by providing fiction to the wheel, either with your hand or foot. You’ll usually find breaks at the hand and foot sections, with regenerative braking working the same way as the thumb throttle. An electric scooter is just as easy as riding a bike.

Advantages of electric scooters for commuting

An electric scooter is a cost-effective way of commuting to work, with your scooter usually paying for itself within a few weeks or months. The portability and foldability of most models make it easy to store when you get to your work or college. An electric scooter is just like riding a bike and requires minimum physical exertion thanks to the electric boost. If you usually take public transport, you can cut down your commuting time and hit your daily fitness goals.

What to consider when buying an electric scooter for commuting

Range

The range is how far your electric scooter is likely to go on one charge. The number provided by the manufacturer is a guideline, as your specific model may have a slighter shorter or longer range. The advertised range will perform as such in optimal conditions, so it’s best not to use it as a set-in-stone indicator. You’ll want to make sure you have a mile or two as a buffer for your daily commute.

Speed

The speed of your electric scooter can range from 12-25 mph. If you’re planning to use your electric scooter for commuting instead of leisure, you’ll want to invest in an electric scooter with a faster optimal speed – especially if you’re in a city.

Weight limit

Like most personal transportation equipment, electric scooters have weight limits. You want to consider not only your own weight but the things you tend to carry around with you every day, whether it’s your school essentials or gym kit.

Charging time

If you’re planning on using your electric scooter every day for commuting, you’ll want to pay extra attention to the charging time. The charging time varies between models, with most electric scooters taking anywhere from 4-6 hours to charge fully.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric scooter

You can expect to pay anything from $250-$500 on your electric scooter, depending on the brand and features. The cheaper versions will have a shorter travel time and will require more frequent charging. If you want an electric scooter that will last longer, it’s worth investing in a more expensive model, as you’ll usually offset the price by lowering your overall travel costs.

Electric scooter for commuting FAQ

What safety equipment do I need for my electric scooter?

A. At a minimum, you want to be wearing a helmet and closed-toe shoes that have a rubber sole for added stability. You should never get on your electric scooter wearing flip-flops or sandals. Depending on your preference, you may decide to add gloves and protective pads as well.

Do I need a license to use an electric scooter?

A. It will depend on your state and the model of your electric scooter. Most states do not require a license, but it will also depend on how fast your electric scooter can go. Florida has more regulations, so you’ll want to check the situation in your local jurisdiction.

What is the best electric scooter to buy for commuting?

Top electric scooter for commuting

Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter

What you need to know: This electric scooter travels up to 17 mph, giving you a sturdy ride with a foldable design.

What you’ll love: The Gotrax GXL V2 offers 250 watts of power, with fast charging capabilities that help you get on the move quickly. The LED light makes it easy to ride at night, and the design is inclusive, working well for users over 200 pounds.

What you should consider: This electric scooter is specifically designed for city use, as opposed to commuting through rural areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric scooter for commuting for the money

Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter – Padded Seat

What you need to know: This electric scooter offers sit and ride functionality, with a soft padded seat and wide bamboo deck to give you plenty of feed space.

What you’ll love: You can add your groceries and essentials to the cargo carrier at the back. This electric scooter has a 500-watt chain-driven motor that goes up to 18 mph with up to 12 miles of range.

What you should consider: As it has a cargo carrier and seat, you may struggle to find storage space for this scooter, as it’s not collapsible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razor E Prime Adult Electric Scooter

What you need to know: This electric scooter combines a contemporary design with an electric hub motor and high torque. It delivers a smooth ride with anti-rattle folding technology to give you a solid ride.

What you’ll love: There’s a handy battery charge-level indicator on the 5-stage LED display. This model is one of the sleekest electric scooters on the market and is ideal for commuting.

What you should consider: Like most electric scooters, it’s limited with how much continuous performance it can give you. This model offers 40 minutes of continuous electric use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

