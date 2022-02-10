Which Cosequin for cats is best?

As your cat ages, you may notice it slowing down. Inflammation and cartilage deterioration can make movement more difficult, and leaping up or down may become painful or impossible. Both glucosamine and chondroitin are found naturally in cartilage, but as cats age production slows and may stop altogether. Adding a supplement to your cat’s diet that includes these two key components can keep them comfortable and increase mobility in their joints.

The joint supplement recommended by more vets than any other? Cosequin for cats. If your kitty needs joint support but turns their nose up at supplements, give great-tasting Nutramax Cosequin Chicken Flavored Capsules for Cats a try.

What to know before you buy Cosequin for cats

Form

Picky cats notice even the smallest change to their diets. Because kitties can be so finicky, Cosequin for cats comes in two forms: sprinkle capsules and chews.

Sprinkle capsules can be opened and mixed in with wet food, while chews are fed as treats or snacks between meals. If you have a kitty on a diet, choose sprinkle capsules to keep from adding additional calories. However, if your cat needs to pick up a little weight, or responds well to treats, chews might be better.

Active ingredients

Joint supplements for cats are only as good as their active ingredients. Look for supplements that include glucosamine (sulfate or hydrochloride) and chondroitin. Glucosamine sulfate helps in cartilage production and has sulfur for healthy joint tissue. Glucosamine hydrochloride is effective and easily assimilated for continued joint health. Either form of glucosamine can be beneficial but talk to your vet to see which is better for your cat.

Dosage

Most vets recommend 120 to 150 milligrams of glucosamine every day, and at least 100 milligrams of chondroitin. This may vary depending on any other medications or overall health concerns.

What to look for in quality Cosequin for cats

No fillers

You should buy supplements for your pets in the same way you buy supplements for yourself. A high-quality Cosequin supplement for cats should not have additional or unnecessary fillers, colors or artificial ingredients.

Great taste

Because sprinkle capsules are mixed into food, taste may be less of a concern. However, some cats can detect even the slightest change in their dinner’s flavor. This means that taste for both capsules and chews matters.

Added beneficial ingredients

Joint supplements have several functions. At a minimum, they preserve the joint and reduce further damage with the use of glucosamine and chondroitin, but some joint supplements can include other beneficial ingredients that go beyond that.

Look for joint supplements that also include:

CBD: Good for inflammation and pain

Good for inflammation and pain Boswellia: Reduces inflammation and pain, plus added digestive benefits

Reduces inflammation and pain, plus added digestive benefits Omega-3 fatty acids: Another good inflammation fighter, plus good for heart and brain health

How much you can expect to spend on Cosequin for cats

The price will vary depending on the form of Cosequin you choose and how many doses in the package. Expect to spend $12-$30 per month.

Cosequin for cats FAQ

Can cats on other medications take Cosequin?

A. In general, yes. Cats taking medication for other chronic conditions can also take Cosequin for joint pain and inflammation. However, for best results and to make sure that Cosequin is the best choice for your cat, talk to your veterinarian.

What’s the proper dosage?

A. For cats under 10 pounds, the serving size is one capsule or two chews per day. Kitties that are 10 pounds or more need two capsules or four chews per day.

Do not exceed the recommended serving size, and if you have any concerns about dosing, talk to your vet.

Is Cosequin safe?

A. Cosequin is a safe alternative to prescription pain medications for your cat. There are no known drug interactions, and the most serious side effect is occasional digestive upset if you exceed the proper dose (and this goes away when the supplement is reduced).

While Cosequin cannot restore or repair damaged cartilage or joint structures, and isn’t recommended for conditions requiring surgery, it can protect what’s left and bring relief to sore, aching joints, without a prescription.

What’s the best Cosequin to buy for cats?

Top Cosequin for cats

Nutramax Cosequin Chicken Flavored Capsules for Cats

What you need to know: Cats love these chicken flavored supplements.

What you’ll love: This pack includes 80 capsules with 125 milligrams of glucosamine hydrochloride and 100 of sodium chondroitin sulfate to help protect healthy cartilage and prevent deterioration in older cats.

What you should consider: As with all types of supplements, it can take several weeks before you see improvements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Cosequin for cats for the money

Nutramax Cosequin Maximum Strength Capsules Joint Supplement for Cats

What you need to know: If your cat is fussy about the taste of supplements, this is an affordable way to see if they will try Cosequin.

What you’ll love: Maximum strength capsules are sprinkled on food for joint pain and stiffness. These have 125 milligrams of glucosamine hydrochloride and 100 of sodium chondroitin sulfate, and added boswellia helps fight inflammation naturally.

What you should consider: This is only a 30-day supply for cats over 10 pounds, so grab two to give it a proper try.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Worth checking out

Nutramax Cosequin Soft Chews Joint Supplement for Cats

What you need to know: If your kitty loves treats, try these soft chews.

What you’ll love: They have 25 milligrams of glucosamine hydrochloride and 100 of sodium chondroitin sulfate plus omega-3 fatty acids for a healthy coat and strong bones.

What you should consider: Not all cats enjoy these chews, and cats with weight issues should not have additional food or snacks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

